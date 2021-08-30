All GTA 5 side missions needed for 100% completion listed

Nearly eight years on from GTA 5's original release, the game continues to sell like hot cakes. While veterans of the franchise have probably explored and memorized every square inch of the map, new players are constantly flowing in and are looking to experience everything the game has to offer.

Whether players buy the game for GTA Online or not, GTA 5's story mode deserves at least a single playthrough that serves as a background for GTA Online's events. Here's every side quest in GTA 5 story mode for each protagonist listed along with a guide as to which ones are needed for 100% completion.

Note: The missions required for 100% completion are marked in italics.

Side Missions in GTA 5 for all three characters

Missions for Michael in GTA 5 Campaign

1) Abigail Mathers Missions

Death at Sea

What Lies Beneath

2) Barry

Grass Roots- Michael

3) Epsilon Program

Seeking the Truth

Accepting the Truth

Assuming the Truth

Chasing the Truth

Bearing the Truth

Delivering the Truth

Exercising the Truth

Unknowing the Truth

4) Mary-Ann Quin

Exercising Demons- Michael

GTA 5 side missions for Franklin

1) Barry

Grass Roots - Franklin

Grass Roots - The Pickup

Grass Roots - The Drag

Grass Roots - The Smoke-In

2) Beverly Felton

Paparazzo

Paparazzo - The Tape

Paparazzo - The Partnership

Paparazzo - The Meltdown

Paparazzo - The Highness

Paparazzo - Reality Check

3) Dom Beasley

Risk Assessment

Liquidity Risk

Targeted Risk

Uncalculated Risk

4) Peter Dreyfuss

A Starlet in Vinewood

5) Hao

Shift Work

6) Mary-Ann Quinn

Exercising Demons - Franklin

7) Omega

Far Out

The Final Frontier

8) Sasquatch Hunter

The Last One

9) Tonya Wiggins

Pulling Favors

Pulling Another Favor

Pulling Favors Again

Still Pulling Favors

Pulling One Last Favor

GTA 5 side missions for Trevor

1) Barry

Grass Roots - Trevor

2) Civil Border Patrol

The Civil Border Patrol

An American Welcome

Minute Man Blues

3) Cletus Ewing

Target Practice

Fair Game

4) Josh Bernstein

Extra Commission

Closing the Deal

Surreal Estate

Breach of Contract

5) Mary-Ann Quinn

Exercising Demons - Trevor

6) Maude Eccles

Bail Bonds

7) Mrs Phillips

Mrs Phillips

Damaged Goods

8) Nigel

Nigel and Mrs Thornhill

Vinewood Souvenirs- Willy

Vinewood Souvenirs - Tyler

Vinewood Souvenirs - Kerry

Vinewood Souvenirs - Mark

Vinewood Souvenirs - Al Di Napoli

Vinewood Souvenirs - The Last Act

9) Rampages

Rednecks

Vagos

Ballas

Military

Hipsters

Also read: Ranking the least liked GTA San Andreas characters: From disliked to detested

Edited by Nikhil Vinod