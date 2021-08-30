All GTA 5 side missions needed for 100% completion listed

Nearly eight years on from GTA 5's original release, the game continues to sell like hot cakes. While veterans of the franchise have probably explored and memorized every square inch of the map, new players are constantly flowing in and are looking to experience everything the game has to offer.
Whether players buy the game for GTA Online or not, GTA 5's story mode deserves at least a single playthrough that serves as a background for GTA Online's events. Here's every side quest in GTA 5 story mode for each protagonist listed along with a guide as to which ones are needed for 100% completion.
Note: The missions required for 100% completion are marked in italics.
Side Missions in GTA 5 for all three characters
Missions for Michael in GTA 5 Campaign
1) Abigail Mathers Missions
- Death at Sea
- What Lies Beneath
2) Barry
- Grass Roots- Michael
3) Epsilon Program
- Seeking the Truth
- Accepting the Truth
- Assuming the Truth
- Chasing the Truth
- Bearing the Truth
- Delivering the Truth
- Exercising the Truth
- Unknowing the Truth
4) Mary-Ann Quin
- Exercising Demons- Michael
GTA 5 side missions for Franklin
1) Barry
- Grass Roots - Franklin
- Grass Roots - The Pickup
- Grass Roots - The Drag
- Grass Roots - The Smoke-In
2) Beverly Felton
- Paparazzo
- Paparazzo - The Tape
- Paparazzo - The Partnership
- Paparazzo - The Meltdown
- Paparazzo - The Highness
- Paparazzo - Reality Check
3) Dom Beasley
- Risk Assessment
- Liquidity Risk
- Targeted Risk
- Uncalculated Risk
4) Peter Dreyfuss
- A Starlet in Vinewood
5) Hao
- Shift Work
6) Mary-Ann Quinn
- Exercising Demons - Franklin
7) Omega
- Far Out
- The Final Frontier
8) Sasquatch Hunter
- The Last One
9) Tonya Wiggins
- Pulling Favors
- Pulling Another Favor
- Pulling Favors Again
- Still Pulling Favors
- Pulling One Last Favor
GTA 5 side missions for Trevor
1) Barry
- Grass Roots - Trevor
2) Civil Border Patrol
- The Civil Border Patrol
- An American Welcome
- Minute Man Blues
3) Cletus Ewing
- Target Practice
- Fair Game
4) Josh Bernstein
- Extra Commission
- Closing the Deal
- Surreal Estate
- Breach of Contract
5) Mary-Ann Quinn
- Exercising Demons - Trevor
6) Maude Eccles
- Bail Bonds
7) Mrs Phillips
- Mrs Phillips
- Damaged Goods
8) Nigel
- Nigel and Mrs Thornhill
- Vinewood Souvenirs- Willy
- Vinewood Souvenirs - Tyler
- Vinewood Souvenirs - Kerry
- Vinewood Souvenirs - Mark
- Vinewood Souvenirs - Al Di Napoli
- Vinewood Souvenirs - The Last Act
9) Rampages
- Rednecks
- Vagos
- Ballas
- Military
- Hipsters
