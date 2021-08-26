Are Client Jobs in GTA Online worth it? Payout and requirements detailed

Out of the hundreds of ways that players can make money in GTA Online, Client Jobs have somewhat faded into obscurity in recent times. With the Cayo Perico Heist becoming the most efficient cash grab since December 2020, Client Jobs have fallen out of favor.

While the efficiency of the Cayo Perico Heist can't be questioned, having a monotonous grind gets tiresome, and Client Jobs serve as the perfect routine breaker. Quick, simple and satisfying, Client Jobs aid players in making cash while other missions are on cooldown.

How to start Client Jobs in GTA Online and how much they pay

In a nutshell, Client Jobs are similar to VIP work and contact missions. They are unlocked after purchasing a Terrorbyte in GTA Online. Here are all the sequential requirements needed to initiate Client Jobs:

Players must first own a nightclub to store the Terrorbyte in (prices starting at GTA $1,080,000). Players must then purchase the Terrorbyte (GTA $1,375,000 - $3,459,500). To unlock the Diamond Shopping and Targeted Data jobs, players must buy the Drone Station upgrade (GTA $815,000).

Once players have all these requirements in place, they can now begin Client Jobs. Entering the Terrorbyte's trailer from the side will spawn players in front of an elaborate system that allows them to restock their business and begin Client Jobs. Selecting the desired mission from here will start the Client Job for the player.

All Client Jobs pay anywhere between GTA $30-35k and have a 30-minute cooldown after completion. While a freshly completed job has a 30-minute cooldown, other Client Jobs can be accessed within 5 minutes.

Here are all the client jobs available and the minimum number of players needed to play them:

1) Robbery in Progress - Minimum 1 player

2) Data Sweep - Minimum 1 player

3) Targeted Data - Drone Station required, Minimum 1 Player

4) Diamond Shopping - Drone Station Required, Minimum 1 Player

5) Collector's Pieces - Minimum 2 players

6) Deal Breaker - Minimum 2 players

While not the quickest way to make cash, Client Jobs are a breath of fresh air compared to overdone VIP missions like Headhunter and Sightseer.

