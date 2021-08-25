Are Go-Karts a worthy investment in GTA Online?

As the Los Santos Tuners update continues to bring new content in for GTA Online players, it has managed to revitalize a forgotten vehicle class along the way, Go-Karts. Catching the entire GTA Online community off-guard last week, Rockstar Games released a new game mode centered around Go-Karts called Kart Krash.

The adversary-mode-inspired event pits players against each other in a sandbox environment with nothing but their weaponized Go-Karts and powerups to defend themselves. While the game mode is a ton of fun, is it worth the nearly one million dollar investment in a Go-Kart for a single game mode?

Are Go-Karts in GTA Online valuable beyond Kart Krash?

In Kart Krash's deathmatch-style gameplay, it is more or less irrelevant which Go-Kart players pick as their aim and presence of mind regarding powerups are far more important.

Players can spring for the GTA $995,000 Dinka Veto Modern or the cheaper $895,000 Dinka Veto Classic based on their preferences. Despite being over a hundred thousand dollars more expensive than the Veto Classic, the Veto Modern is slower in terms of top speed coming in at 76.80 mph (123.60 km/h), while the Classic clocks in at a higher top speed of 78.80 mph (126.82 km/h).

Players who participated in the 'The Heist Challenge' in November 2020 received the Dinka Veto Classic for free, saving them over GTA $800k.

Outside of the Kart Krash mode, the Go-Karts in GTA Online provide little to no value other than amusement. Neither of the two Go-Karts can be used in regular races, making them more or less redundant for competitive racers.

Thanks to the Los Santos Tuners update, Go-Kart owners can now use them at LS Car Meet Test Track races, including Scramble, Head-to-Head, Time Trial, and mixed-class Sprint races.

All in all, GTA Online's Go-Karts are a mixed bag, providing little to no value outside of a single game mode. Beginners who are short on cash should stay away from this purchase if the Kart Krash mode is something they're not inclined towards.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

