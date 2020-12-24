Best games like GTA 5 that came out in 2020

The gaming community has been spoilt for choice when it comes to quality, AAA titles that offer endless hours of content.

To many, GTA 5 still remains the standard-bearer for open-world games and quality in the AAA space.

To that end, the open-world genre has seen plenty of innovation and has evolved to a degree unlike any other. Almost every major franchise looks to adopt some form of an open-world structure and non-linearity to keep things interesting.

2020, even with all its non-niceties, has been a great year in gaming, with multiple titles being strong contenders for Game of the Year. Many open-world titles have also been innovated and have evolved into something entirely new.

Here's a look at some of the best games of 2020 that are similar to titles like GTA 5.

Best games like GTA 5 that were released in 2020

#1 Yakuza: Like a Dragon

To the uninitiated, the Yakuza franchise has been a major player in the Japanese market for the last decade.

Advertisement

Recently, with Yakuza 0, the rest of the world also took notice of the ridiculously entertaining world of the Yakuza games.

This RPG/quazi-open-world beat-em-up franchise is everything that fans come to videogames for. It has great combat, content-rich areas ripe for exploration, and an endlessly enjoyable narrative.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a spin-off from the main franchise and is a surprisingly good one. Fans of the franchise know exactly what to expect from a Yazuka game, but it is also a great starting point for fans not familiar with the series.

#2 Cyberpunk 2077

As purely an open-world action/RPG title, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot to offer. The game's strength lies in its surprisingly heartfelt story that is rich with interesting and multi-dimensional characters.

The world that Cyberpunk 2077 creates is one that is endlessly fascinating. Its deep gameplay loop is where it loses all sort of semblance with GTA 5 as it is an RPG first and foremost.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have players think and re-think their approach to combat and gameplay. The game, despite its current flaws, represents the future of the genre and how far games have come since the days of old.

Advertisement

#3 Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion might not have been Ubisoft's next monumental hit but it is still an enjoyable game. Despite the somewhat dated physics and wonky AI, the game, at its core, is quite entertaining.

The game truly comes alive when the player is making all sorts of unconventional choices and is tinkering with the game's mechanics.

Watch Dogs: Legion is a game that encourages players to explore and approach each situation however they please. To that end, nothing is off-limits, and the possibilities are endless.

While the game's core narrative and story do suffer from this design choice, the gameplay loop certainly makes up for it.