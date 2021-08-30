Best GTA San Andreas cheats for PlayStation (August 2021)

It has been 17 years since the release of GTA San Andreas, but the game still manages to attract players. The game has found new players after its release on the PS4's PlayStation Store along with GTA Vice City and GTA 3.

Every new player should know about the various cheat codes that Rockstar Games have snuck into the game to give players an advantage or just some fun moments in the open world game.

Here are the best cheat codes in GTA San Andreas for PlayStation.

Best GTA San Andreas cheat codes

1) Drive on Water (RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2)

The drive-on-water cheat gives players the ability to drive any vehicle on water.

Activating the cheat turns the vehicle's wheels sideways when touched by water. This cheat is great for using water bodies as shortcuts to destinations.

2) Recruit Pedestrians to Gang (DOWN, SQUARE, UP, R2, R2, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP)

Well it never hurts to have extra muscle right? The Recruit pedestrians to gang cheats allows players to recruit any NPC into their gang, and even LSPD officers to assist them in gang wars.

3) All cars have Nitros (LEFT, TRIANGLE, R1, L1, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, DOWN, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1)

This cheat code adds nitro boosters to all cars in GTA San Andreas.

Nitro boosters greatly increase the speed of all cars in the game although they are a little difficult to control.

4) Super-Punch (UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2)

Why use guns when fists can do the job? The super-punch cheat gives players super strength.

Punches send people flying and even destroy vehicles. This cheat is perfect for causing mayhem while free-roaming.

5) Spawn Jetpack (L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT)

San Andreas is the only game in the GTA series to have this cheat and it will probably stay that way.

The jetpack basically makes all the vehicles in the game useless, it is faster than all the other vehicles and it is more fun to operate.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also read: An explanation of GTA randomizer mods

Edited by R. Elahi