Can you download GTA San Andreas for free on Mobile Devices? All you need to know

GTA San Andreas is undoubtedly one of the most popular titles not only from the GTA franchise, but from the early 2000's as well. It was a hugely successful title that went on to become the defining GTA experience for many old-school gamers.

This is perhaps why Rockstar Games later released the title on Android, back in 2013. The mobile version of the game featured better textures and had a better resolution as compared to the original version of GTA San Andreas.

The official mobile version of GTA San Andreas has been fairly successful over the years, and its popularity is right up there with other titles from Rockstar Games that have been released on Android and iOS like Max Payne and GTA Vice City.

The title is paid on both Android and iOS, and given the vast player base on mobile devices, it is no wonder that Rockstar Games turned a good profit on it. However, players soon started to look for ways to get to play this game on Android and iOS for free.

Can players get GTA San Andreas for free on Android and iOS?

While many third-party websites not affiliated with Rockstar Games claim to have workable download links to GTA San Andreas for Android or iOS, players should remember that these are most likely pirated copies of the game. In many cases, these links can contain files that can harm their devices. It may even turn out that the links are fake.

While it is possible that these links work, it is still best to download the official version of the game. As of now, there are five GTA titles available on the Google Play Store, including San Andreas:

GTA: Vice City

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA III

The list is here just in case players fall prey to websites and 'tutorials' that claim to somehow have download links to other GTA titles. Players must have certainly come across videos that claim to teach how one can download GTA 5 for mobile devices.

Before anyone jumps in on this, remember that Rockstar Games has not yet released an Android or iOS version of GTA 5. The only way players can play the game on Android devices is using either a Steam Link or using the Xbox Game Pass.

