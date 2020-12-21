Devs assure Rockstar Games will continue to make single-player games like GTA despite the success of Online

Rockstar Games has achieved a position in the gaming industry that not many studios and publishers have been able to. With the help of franchises like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, the studio is synonymous with quality AAA single-player games.

Rockstar has stepped up to the plate time and time again and knocked it out of the park. To this day, GTA 5 remains one of the best-selling games on the market and has solidified the franchise's place in history.

2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 marked a monumental achievement for Rockstar regarding what the game's narrative could achieve. Thus, the studio's place in history with regards to dedication to single-player experiences is all but set.

However, the recent success of GTA Online could have provided enough reason for any big studio to focus efforts towards that sort of an experience.

In an interview with GQ regarding GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC, Rockstar's Tarek Hamad and Scott Butchard shed some light on single-player games as well.

Rockstar will not abandon single-player titles

Towards the end of the interview with GQ, while discussing the integration of more single-player-like elements in the game, such as completing the latest Heist Solo in GTA Online, Tarek Hamad assured the studio's dedication to single-player games.

He responded with a conclusive "absolutely" when asked about Rockstar making single-player games in the future after the success of GTA Online. The devs even went so far as to call the sixth title in the GTA series "inevitable," a good sign for the franchise's fans.

"I think you can see that with Online, and I think, going forward, we're going to inject more of that single-player element in there."

- Scott Buchard

The GTA series, for the large part, has been a single-player experience. Yet, it is undeniable the kind of impact Online has had. The game's financial success aside has also been responsible for keeping GTA in the limelight and continuously in the player's view.

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist



Infiltrate the remote island of Cayo Perico, home to GTA Online’s biggest heist yet, playable from start to finish solo or with a crew of up to three of your friends.



Play now: https://t.co/FvOM1leq29 pic.twitter.com/VF6qYm6WHD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2020

Therefore, it makes sense for Rockstar to continue to go down the "games a service" model, but at what cost? Fans of the single-player experience might even end up feeling alienated if GTA 5 was the end of Rockstar's single-player focus.

But this excerpt from the interview should help worried fans rest easy knowing that the publisher will continue to put out single-player games.