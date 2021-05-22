Easy GTA Online contact missions for beginners to farm money

GTA Online's economy can be pretty unforgiving for new players, as they're thrust into a world with Oppressors and Hydras terrorizing Los Santos.

An easy way to get on one's feet is to farm cash with contact missions to level the playing field and buy better weapons and equipment. To this end, here's a list of easy and lucrative contact missions, plus a breakdown of payouts and other hidden details.

GTA Online's contact mission payout breakdown and guide

Contact Mission Profit Chart (image Credits: u/bleeps__ on reddit)

Contact missions are missions offered to you by an in-game contact, such as Martin Madrazo, Lester, or any other NPC. In terms of pay, contact missions don't vary much, but instead use a timer-based system to determine payout, as shown in the chart above. Here are a few easy contact missions in GTA Online that players can begin with.

1. Simeonomics

Added as a part of Simeon's "Premium Deluxe Repo" work, Simeonomics simply tasks players with breaking into the LS Airport, stealing a few cars and returning them to Simeon. The mission can be completed in under 5 minutes and can be repeated indefinitely to farm cash.

2. Blow Up

Blow up is one of the simplest contact missions in GTA Online (image via pfisher, YouTube)

Blow up is a series of missions in GTA Online where players are tasked by Simeon to simply destroy vehicles from rival dealerships. With a few carefully placed grenades/C4 players, can flee the scene after destroying the cars without even attracting the cops.

3. Dispatch Missions

Offered by Martin Madrazo, Dispatch missions are simply glorified assassinations that players must carry out at the behest of Martin. A teammate with a Deluxo or Oppressor is recommended for this mission to reduce the turnaround time before starting the next contact mission.

