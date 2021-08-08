Every GTA Online heist and payout as of August 2021 listed

GTA Online has had a bunch of content added to it since its launch nearly 8 whole years ago. One of the most popular additions to the game were high stakes heists that players could complete for a large sum of money.

Since the release of the original heists back in 2015, GTA Online's economy has ballooned out of control, with newer heists providing a lot more value to players. Here's a list of all the heists in GTA Online and their respective payouts to aid players in their job selection.

How much does each GTA Online heist pay?

Original heists (available from a high-end apartment)

The Fleeca Job: Number of Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $143,750 The Prison Break: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $500,000 The Humane Labs Raid: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $675,000 Series A Funding: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $505,000 The Pacific Standard: Number of Players: 4, Max Potential Take: $1,250,000

The Doomsday Heist

Act 1 The Data Breaches: Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $812,500

Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $812,500 Act 2 The Bogdan Problem: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $1,187,500

Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $1,187,500 Act 3 The Doomsday Scenario: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $1,500,000

The Diamond Casino Heist

Primary Target Cash : Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $2,326,500

: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $2,326,500 Primary Target Artwork : Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $2,585,000

: Players: 2, Max Potential Take: $2,585,000 Primary Target Cash Gold: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $2,843,500

Gold: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Take: $2,843,500 Primary Target Cash Diamonds*: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Tak: $3,619,000

Diamonds*: Players: 2-4, Max Potential Tak: $3,619,000 *(Diamonds are only available via a server side update by Rockstar for a limited time)

The Cayo Perico Heist

Primary Targets:

Sinsimito Tequila : Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $990,000

: Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $990,000 Ruby Necklace : Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $1,100,000

: Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $1,100,000 Bearer Bonds : Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $1,210,000

: Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $1,210,000 Madrazo Files *: Players: 1-4, Take: $1,100,000

*: Players: 1-4, Take: $1,100,000 Pink Diamond : Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $1,430,000

: Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $1,430,000 Panther Statue **: Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $2,090,000

**: Players: 1-4, Max Potential Take: $2,090,000 *Only available on the first playthrough.

**Panther Statues are only available via a server side update by Rockstar for a limited time.

Secondary targets can add up to GTA $500k per loot bag.

Edited by Gautham Balaji