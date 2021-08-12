Everything about GTA Online's newest car the Emperor Vectre

Rockstar Games is back with a new vehicle for GTA Online this week called the Emperor Vectre. The Vectre is the latest of the 17 new cars added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update and lives up to its "tuner" tag.

Heavily customizable and robust in performance, Vectre is the hottest prospect at the LS Car Meet right now and will make for a great addition to players' garages.

GTA Online's Emperor Vectre analysed

“Too extra for the classics? More over-the-top than underground? Forget trying to find that scrapyard bucket and make the only first impression that counts in the Emperor Vectre. Like a supermodel with a mean 100m sprint, this is the kind of narcissism that'll ride you till you're raw and leave you with nothing but gratitude.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Moving away from the more retro designs featured on previous cars, Rockstar Games has opted to draw design inspiration for the Vectre from the Lexus RC F that has been in production since 2015.

In typical Rockstar fashion, the car resembles the RC F enough to be called one, but features subtle differences that make it unique. Players have access to a bunch of customization options that make it easy to personalize in the mod shop.

In terms of performance, the Vectre is incredibly disappointing, clocking in at a paltry 115.3 MPH (185.5 KMH) which makes it the second slowest Los Santos Tuners vehicle just behind the Warrener HKR.

The car weighs in at 1,765 KG and features an all-wheel drivetrain that puts the power down almost instantaneously. The Vectre also houses an 8-speed gearbox a V8 under the hood.

At GTA $1,785,000 or GTA $1,338,750 at its trade price*, its hard to justify the Vectre's price tag as its top speed takes it out of contention for races or any competitive activity. What the Vectre is good at though, is being eye candy for players looking to drive one of the meanest V8 housers in GTA Online.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod