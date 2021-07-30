Everything about GTA Online's podium vehicle for July 29th to August 4th: The Truffade Z-Type

GTA Online's new weekly bonuses have arrived, and the Truffade Z-Type has taken the mantle as the podium vehicle for the week.

Replacing the Ocelot Lynx from last week, the Truffade Z-Type has some large shoes to fill as the Lynx was one of the most attractive prospects to hit the podium in a while. Going in a completely different direction this week, Rockstar Games has gone for a vintage classic instead of a sports car, and the Z-Type is the perfect candidate.

Everything about GTA Online's podium vehicle, the Truffade Z-Type

"Weather the new Great Depression with a car from the last Great Depression. When this rolled off the production line in 1937, minorities and women knew their place. It was the world's fastest automobile. Now it's the world's most expensive second-hand automobile. One of only ten ever made, the Z-Type is a car you can really enjoy sitting in, surrounded by armed guards, too terrified to actually drive it anywhere."

— Legendary Motorsport description

The Truffade Z-Type sports a vintage esthetic reminiscent of the 1930s and the mobster cars that followed.

Inspired by the 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic in the front and styled according to the 1937 Talbot-Lago Type 150 CS near the back, the Truffade Z-Type is one of the most iconic cars in GTA Online.

Built for car collectors, it joins the Coquette Blackfin and the Roosevelt Valor as classic cars that aren't exactly built for the track. While not the most competitively viable, the Z-Type boasts impressive performance statistics with a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h).

The Z-Type houses a light 1,000 KG chassis that is driven by a rear-wheel drivetrain. The car features decent acceleration, but its turning radius and high-speed cornering leave a lot to be desired. The Z-Type tends to spin out if pushed too hard around corners, making it very difficult to recover in races.

The Truffade Z-Type costs just GTA $950,000, making it one of the cheaper cars in GTA Online. If players are unlucky at the wheel and cannot snag the Z-Type, it may be worth picking one up anyway.

