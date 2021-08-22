Everything to know about GTA Online's Kart Krash: Full Auto Week

While GTA Online's weekly updates are something players can rely on, there are brand new game modes that don't come around often. This week, Rockstar Games bucked the trend and released a fresh game mode titled Kart Krash with little to no teasers or hints.

It is essentially an adversary-mode-inspired event that pits players against each other in a go-kart-fueled deathmatch. The Kart Krash: Full Auto Week doesn't end there, however, as it brings a lot more content, which is detailed below.

What's included in GTA Online's Kart Krash: Full Auto week?

"Kart Krash: Full Auto introduces a new flavor of carnage to GTA Online. Players fight to be the last one surviving in teams or chaotic free-for-alls, using the weapons attached to their go-karts and assorted power-ups scattered about the map to take their opponents out."

Kart Krash has seven maps for players to choose from and is playing out 2x GTA $ and RP this week until August 26.

A brand new car, the Pfister Growler, is now available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $1,627,000 or a trade price of $1,220,250.

The Lucky Wheel prize is the Dinka Veto Modern for this week, while the LS Car Meet Prize Ride was changed to the Vapid Dominator GTT.

The LS Car Meet Test Rides are now the Warrener HKR, the Pfister Growler, and the Karin Sultan RS Classic.

In terms of bonuses and discounts, Kart Krash: Full Auto week is offering:

2x GTA$ and RP from Kart Krash: Full Auto

2x GTA$ and RP for delivering vehicles on the Exotic Exports List

2x GTA$ and RP from store holdups

Discounts on selected vehicles and vehicle upgrades:

Karin Futo GTX — 30% off

Dinka Veto Classic — 30% off

BF Weevil — 40% off

HVY Nightshark — 40% off

Pegassi Toreador — 30% off

Sea Sparrow — 30% off

RUNE Kosatka - 30% off

Exclusive Bonuses and Discounts for Prime Gaming members:

Free Auto Shop at Strawberry

Benefactor BR8 — 50% off

Invetero Coquette BlackFin — 80% off

Players who link their Amazon account to their Social Club account will get a bonus GTA$100,000.

Races and Time Trials

Premium Race: Crossing Paths (Locked to Sport Classics)

Time Trial: Maze Bank Arena

RC Time Trial: Construction Site II

