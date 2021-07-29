Everything players need to know about GTA Online's newest car, the Pfister Comet S2

GTA Online's "Los Santos Tuners" update is officially in its second week, and Rockstar Games has brought in a new set of bonuses to celebrate.

A big part of the new festivities is a brand new car in the form of the Pfister Comet S2. The Pfister Comet S2 marks the first drip-fed DLC vehicle of the update and comes in as the 11th car to be added out of the promised 17 for the Los Santos Tuners update.

Here's everything players need to know about the Pfister Comet S2 in GTA Online.

Everything about GTA Online's newest car, the Pfister Comet S2

“This isn't just a fast car. It's a car with the kind of reputation that no amount of targeted advertising can buy. So, when some people see a Comet they make a wish. Others run screaming for cover, prophesying doom, destruction, and crippling medical expenses. Either way, you made an impression.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The Pfister Comet S2 follows the tradition of mimicking Porsche automobiles in terms of visuals. Based off of the Porsche 992 in real life, the Pfister Comet S2 is a sleek two-door sports class car that features a large number of customization options.

Weighing in at 1,550 KG, the Comet S2 isn't the lightest of cars in the game, however what it lacks in weight, it makes up for in acceleration. Powered by a 7 speed, rear wheel drive engine, the Comet S2 is quick off the line with minimal wheelspin.

With low grip tires, the Comet S2 can slide pretty effectively. However, its disappointing top speed may be a deal breaker for some GTA Online players. Clocking in at 97.18 mph (156.40 km/h), the top speed is nowhere near one of the top dogs of GTA Online like the Ocelot Pariah, but in "Los Santos Tuners" specific race series, the Comet S2 is a worthy contender.

For a sports class vehicle, the Comet S2 is fairly balanced and punches above its weight in terms of maneuverability and traction. Expecting the Comet S2 to compete against 'Super' class vehicles would be folly and is not recommended.

