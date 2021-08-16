Fans react to GTA Online Redditor’s “cleanest racing moment ever”

GTA Online has become a car enthusiast's dream come true with the latest Los Santos Tuners update. A lot of new content has been introduced to the game that focuses on street tuners and racing culture.

The GTA Online subreddit is an interesting place where players post their thoughts and experiences. Ever since races were introduced into the game, players have tried new features and noticed that with the rising popularity of races in the game, the subreddit has been witnessing multiple complaints regarding people grieving against each other in races.

GTA Online Redditors amazed by the sportsmanship displayed in a racing clip

Redditor u/LoreVent posted a video of one of the cleanest street races to be recorded in GTA. The community was amazed when they saw this post, leading to it garnering 15.4k upvotes and 499 comments.

Usually players prefer sabotaging each other's games when it comes to races in GTA Online. Players that aren't winning often go out of their way to crash into the winning player.

In the video uploaded by u/LoreVent, the players try to keep the race clean by avoiding collisions with each other.

The community commended the participants of the race by showering them with compliments for keeping the GTA Online racing community clean.

Redditor u/JohnnyTeardrop praised the group of racers after noticing that the players didn't intentionally crash into each other towards the end of the race.

Sportsmanship is a rare sight in a high-stakes game like GTA Online, and it's often towards the end of the race that players try to ruin the game by crashing into the winning player in an attempt to get their position.

User u/ZeePirate goes on to describe the incident and says that a race like this is more appreciated by him than if he had to win a race where people were trying to grieve each other.

The user u/HotRefrigerator2757 commented how the players must be carefully tapping their joysticks to keep the cars stable when they were all nose to nose, trying not to crash into another car.

Players are getting nervous, to make sure the race is kept clean and that is something the community does not see very often.

It is a marvel to see non-toxic players in GTA Online, especially where there is a race to be won. The clip showcases ideal player behavior, and hopefully encourages others to engage in cleaner races.

Edited by Gautham Balaji