"Gone too soon": Fans react to GTA Vice City voice actor Ray Liotta passing away

Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified May 27, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Feature

News surfaced today that legendary actor Ray Liotta, who lent his voice to GTA Vice City's Tommy Vercetti, passed away at the age of 67.

He was in the Dominican Republic, reportedly filming a new movie Dangerous Waters. This unfortunate piece of news shook everyone around the world. Fans and celebrities alike paid tribute to the actor across social media, remembering him for his artistic gifts and the characters he portrayed over the years.

Fans react to GTA Vice City voice actor passing away

MrDalekJD, a UK gaming YouTuber, paid tribute to the actor by tweeting:

"RIP Ray Liotta. A true legend of cinema with some amazing performances and is forever embedded in COD Zombies to play Billy Handsome in Mob of the Dead, and in GTA Vice City as Tommy Vercetti."
RIP Ray Liotta. A true legend of cinema with some amazing performances and is forever embedded in COD Zombies for playing Billy Handsome in Mob of the Dead, and in GTA Vice City as Tommy Vercetti. https://t.co/b9n4V55aEv

The GTA Base, a popular gaming news source, offered their condolences in a tweet.

Rest in Peace Ray Liotta. Legendary actor and voice for Vice City’s Tommy Vercetti https://t.co/V18h5gnW25

Another famous gaming coverage source for Call of Duty games wrote:

RIP Ray Liotta 💔

Kirsty Cloud from the Rockstar Games Community paid tribute to the actor by posting a picture of Tommy Vercetti from Vice City on Twitter.

https://t.co/h5f7yyMBAa

Famous Portugese leaker, Matheusvictorbr, who is known for various teases, leaks, and scoops about the GTA franchise, tweeted:

Descanse em Paz sua lenda!🙏 https://t.co/pLT50pX7DK

Fans also expressed their grief at the legend’s death. One fan tweeted:

@charlieINTEL Gone too soon

Many couldn't believe the actor had passed away.

I can’t believe this!!! 😳💔😢R.I.P. Ray Liotta. 🥀🙏🏻🎬🖤#RayLiotta #RIP https://t.co/lR1UT4YbAs

Ray Liotta and his influence on the Grand Theft Auto franchise

youtube-cover

Apart from playing the iconic voice for GTA Vice City's main protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, the actor has also had a great influence on other aspects of the franchise. One such influence can be seen throughout Vice City, Liberty City, San Andreas, and Advance in the form of Badfellas movie posters and other references.

It is an obvious reference to the classic 90s movie, Goodfellas, starring Ray Liotta himself. One of the outfits in Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories, named the Goodfella Outfit, was inspired directly by the legendary movie.

The outfit features a black shirt, black shoes, and matching trousers. Players can unlock this outfit after completing the mission Overdose of Trouble.

Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. https://t.co/d2VPVjRNGX

While it’s tragic to see such an icon leave so soon, he will always be remembered by his beloved fans all around the globe. Liotta's contribution to the franchise's rise to prominence cannot be understated. His voice work breathed life into one of GTA's most iconic protagonists.

