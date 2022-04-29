Fans react as Rockstar keeps promoting GTA+ while ignoring fan requests

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced or Next-Gen have continued to receive hate and perform well in the markets. The port was launched on Match 15 and on March 29 came to the subscription service called GTA+. The service received a lot of flak from the community as it was a blatant money grab.

April 28 marked the beginning of the second month of the membership program. This saw Rockstar post a tweet informing fans about the monthly rewards and bonuses. Fans continue to react negatively toward the program and this article goes through some of them.

Fans react as Rockstar keeps promoting GTA+

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



All Members get GTA$500,000, and the highly customizable Grotti Brioso R/A with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Upgrade.



Above is the tweet posted by Rockstar regarding the new monthly rewards for GTA Plus. It emphasizes the $500K, a free Agency location and the all-new HSW Grotti Brioso R/A. The link provides elaborate details about other monthly rewards as well.

Reactions started pouring in as soon as the post was live. Popular insider BenT posted a clip from Red Dead Redemption 2. The clip sees Arthur Morgan on the rounds to collect the debts lent out by the crew. Arthur said, "You got some money for me, boy?"

This post by BenT hints at the cash grab attempt Rockstar is making via the new membership service.

A few fans dove in as well. Sebastian Zieleniak went on to list major issues plaguing GTA Online. He went on to say that Rockstar should focus on fixing the now broken game before trying to come up with more ways to make money. He listed issues like God Mode glitches, rocket spamming vehicles, griefers, absence of a dedicated server, etc.

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 GTA Online is officially pay to win right now youtu.be/8XJzoQbjick GTA Online is officially pay to win right now youtu.be/8XJzoQbjick

Popular GTA Online vehicle tester Broughy1322 also had a few things to say. He called out that the Plus subscription has now officially made the game pay-to-win.

The new HSW car, Grotti Brioso R/A, is the fastest compact now and 13th overall. It will be available exclusively to Plus members for the first week. He also said that Rockstar is tapping in on the FOMO of fans. Soon, the content will be locked behind the membership for longer durations.

Red Dead Online fans, like always, also came out to voice their opinions. The game hasn't received any new content for quite some time.

Andre @R3DHorseman @RockstarGames Meanwhile, its been 289 days since the last red dead update, blood money… #savereddeadonline @RockstarGames Meanwhile, its been 289 days since the last red dead update, blood money… #savereddeadonline

To be precise, Andre says it's been 289 days since Red Dead Online received a decent update. Meanwhile, GTA 5 got ported to the next-gen and got a new membership service.

On February 4, Rockstar acknowledged Grand Theft Auto 6's existence. There hasn't been any news since. Hence, fans waiting for the next title also took a few jabs at this post.

zXenn was probably in a good mood and just said it would have been better if the HSW car had been better. The Brioso R/A isn't that popular and people generally do not do compact races.

A few fans saw the funny side and pointed out the Smoking Jacket and Pajamas Set being offered. The brightest red-colored clothes the game has to offer. Rockstar is tapping into the fanbase's FOMO, but they could at least give out better rewards.

OG fans of the Grand Theft Auto series also expressed their disappointment. Michael Pro X shared a timeline that shows Rockstar's evolution. The gap between Five and RDR 2 says it all in this picture.

Fans are reacting negatively because they believe, by now, they deserve the next game. It's been almost a decade since V and Online have been played. Adding another money-grabbing technique to an eight-and-a-half-year-old game is just asking for trouble. God knows what this means for the future of the franchise.

Edited by Srijan Sen