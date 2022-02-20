Fans react to possibilities of GTA 6 releasing exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Since the game's announcement, one of the most frequently asked questions about GTA 6 has been its console compatibility. Some players believe it will only be available on current consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Others believe it will also be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - last-generation consoles.

As a result, there are frequent debates, and different gamers have different justifications for their opinions. This article examines a few Reddit comments in which gamers speculate on the subject.

Fans wonder if GTA 6 will be exclusive to next-gen consoles or if it will also be released on current-gen consoles

Besides the fact that GTA 6 is in development, Rockstar hasn't revealed much about the game. Many questions will continue to arise until a trailer is released that answers most of them. The majority of fans believe that it will never come out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Rockstar has always pushed their boundaries whenever they come up with a new title. This has been the case for the HD Universe GTA games and Red Dead Redemption 2. The latter is still praised for its cinematic storytelling, diverse and exciting open-world map, fluid but realistic gameplay, and graphical advancements.

As a result, excited fans expect the new Grand Theft Auto game to shatter all records and outperform Red Dead Redemption 2 in every way. Since it would be such a difficult task, they believe Rockstar will only be able to do so on current-generation consoles.

Many fans believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 would have to be severely downgraded by releasing on last-gen consoles. This might result in a disappointing experience for most gamers.

A similar issue had occurred with Cyberpunk 2077, which was considered nearly unplayable on last-gen consoles. Since the PS4 and Xbox One held most of the market share, CD Projekt Red decided to release the game on these platforms.

This resulted in gamers on these platforms not running the game smoothly. However, the game came out when the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S had only just been released. As a result, it was only natural for them to launch it on last-gen consoles.

Most reliable Grand Theft Auto 6 leakers believe that the game will come out by 2024. If that is indeed true, most gamers will be able to get their hands on the latest-generation consoles by then.

Most gamers appear to be willing to buy a next-gen console rather than see the upcoming game release with no significant improvements.

