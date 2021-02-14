GTA 5's modding community continues to push the boundaries of what mods can do for a game in terms of increasing its life span. To that end, GTA 5 has been able to stay relevant for nearly a decade at this point on the back of its modding and content creation communities, and its inherent qualities.

GTA 5, as a massive open-world game with plenty of room for experimentation, lends itself to being modded for an eternity. The community loves tinkering with the world and adding new stuff to it, ranging from character skins to weapons.

If one looks hard enough, they can find the most ingenious mods ever created in gaming for GTA 5.

Here we look at a particular element of the game and how the modding community made it even more fun with enjoyable and relaxed additions.

Five best GTA 5 weapon mods in 2021

Thanos' Double Edged-Sword

There were many cool things in Avengers Endgame such as Thor going full Viking and dual-wielding the Stormbreaker and Mjolnir or the Quantum suits. However, few weapons made as much of an impression of the hilariously large and some would say impractically massive, double-edged sword wielded by Thanos.

The weapon was powerful enough to shatter Cap's shield, and now players can let loose in Los Santos with it. Through mods, GTA 5 players can now wield the Mad Titan's choice of weapon and cause a ruckus in the city.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

In perhaps the most hilarious piece of pop-culture preservation, this mod will always be remembered as one of the most bizarre set in human history. For a while, Samsung's flagship product, the Galaxy Note 7, started having ideas above its station.

Momentarily, it forgot its function as a mobile phone and wanted to be a dangerous explosive instead. While the problem was thankfully fixed later, this mod will continue to serve as a reminder of how terribly dangerous the whole debacle was.

Instead of throwing grenades in GTA 5 can chuck a needlessly expensive mobile device to cause an explosion.

Nuclear Explosion Project

As the name might suggest, this mod essentially enables the player to carry with themselves, at all times, the power to end worlds. Everyone remembers the first time they played through Modern Warfare's campaign and saw a nuclear bomb go off and witnessed that devastating sight first-hand.

This mod essentially lets players create massive nuclear explosions with a rocket locker or a much smaller attack in a Mini Nuke Sticky Bomb.

Lucille Bat

It is probably still too soon for The Walking Dead fans to mention Glen and his interactions with Lucille and Negan. However, if GTA 5 players love anything, it is a gnarly weapon with a history of violence attached to it.

This bat, affectionately referred to by Negan as Lucille, is essentially a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, and perfect for all sorts of campfire bludgeoning. The mod will probably be a favorite of Negan fans, of which there are surprisingly many.

The bat feels right at home with Trevor given his proclivity for rampages and brutally dispatching his enemies.

Real Flamethrower

Many games, including some in the GTA franchise, have recognized the flamethrower's inherent quality as an exceedingly fun weapon. The weapon lends itself to many gameplay opportunities, and this mod does a great job of capturing just exactly why.

Players can use this mod to really set things on fire, be it either cars or trees. The mod does a great job at animating the flamethrower's output realistically and as life-like as possible.

