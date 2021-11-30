5 ways GTA 4 continues to stand the test of time

More than a decade later, GTA 4 is still a great experience for older and newer players.

When it was first released, many critics heralded it as the best in the series. GTA 4 has among the highest reviewed scores of any Rockstar game. Truth be told, not everything has aged well for GTA 4, such as the friendship system and driving mechanics. Even so, the game is still held up by modern standards.

The positives outweigh the negatives by a noticeable margin. When GTA 4 does something right, it does so in superb fashion. Whether it's open world exploration or a compelling narrative, GTA 4 is a huge step forward for the series. There are several reasons why this 2008 game still works in 2021.

Five reasons why GTA 4 withstood the test of time

5) It offers a different experience for GTA players

Most GTA titles focus on the ridiculous aspects of gaming, which can be very fun to play. GTA 4 takes a huge risk by bringing it down to earth. The flying jetpacks and explosive tanks are no longer there. Instead, the game focuses on a tragic criminal who cannot escape his past.

The gameplay is still as fun now as it was back then. It's just completely different from what players normally expect. Rockstar no longer focuses on realism in games like GTA Online, which some players do miss.

4) Liberty City is full of depth

The map size may be smaller, but Liberty City is rich with history. Each block and burrough is completely distinct from each other. For instance, Broker is a mixture of the poor and middle classes, while Dukes is highly affluent.

GTA 4 brings it to life with their NPC animations. Characters can be seen carrying grocery bags or sweeping up the streets. There are dynamic interactions that players can spot, such as cops taking away criminals in their patrol car. Liberty City is absolutely full of attention to detail.

3) The combat system is still engaging

Combat is the core mechanics of the GTA series, which is why this game is still playable. Fight moves now have combo attacks that can end in a finishing maneuver. GTA 4 players have to carefully time each attack, which adds a strategic element.

Best of all, the shootouts are made better with the cover system. It allows players to switch between different areas, all while maintaining a defensive position. They can jump from one side of a wall to another. GTA 4 lets players use their environment to their advantage.

2) Ragdoll physics are fun to play around with

Thabreez456 @battinson456 I’m so frickin’ addicted to watching these gta 4 ragdoll compilation videos please send help😭😭😭😭 I’m so frickin’ addicted to watching these gta 4 ragdoll compilation videos please send help😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/NbrKUzTR1a

Modern gamers might appreciate the bouncy ragdoll physics of GTA 4. While it can be slightly cartoonish at times, players will have a blast trying out new techniques. There is something fun about watching Niko go through windshields and seeing where he will end up.

Ragdoll physics allows players to get creative with open world exploration. They might want to climb a building just to fall off. GTA 4 rewards their curiosity with the new physics engine.

1) Niko Bellic is one of the most complex protagonists

LakerZombie 🧟‍♂️ @LakerZombie Minus some wonky driving controls this PS3 classic still holds up as one of the best entries in the @RockstarGames GTA series. You can clearly see & feel the groundwork that was laid that eventually became GTA V. Main character Niko Bellic is a great main character. Minus some wonky driving controls this PS3 classic still holds up as one of the best entries in the @RockstarGames GTA series. You can clearly see & feel the groundwork that was laid that eventually became GTA V. Main character Niko Bellic is a great main character. https://t.co/e1pCqmvdcn

The biggest star of the show is Niko Bellic, the tragic protagonist of GTA 4. He knows what he is doing is wrong, but that is all. A simple life without crime just isn't possible, as he finds out the hard way.

GTA 4 players can enjoy what is arguably the most dramatic story in the entire series. There are many twists and turns in Niko's road to revenge. How the game ends ultimately depends on the player, since their choices matter.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul