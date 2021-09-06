Full list of all GTA 3 cheats for Android devices

GTA 3 was the first of many genre-defining games in the Grand Theft Auto series. The game kicked off the 3D universe and turned GTA into a household name that every gamer knows about.
It has been two decades since its release, and the game has been ported onto several platforms like PS4, Xbox One and even IOS and Android.
Porting the game to Android devices has made the game much more accessible to people as they don't need a console or a PC to play the game anymore.
GTA 3 is an old game, so it can run well on any modern Android device, but it is recommended to play on a decent device with a good processor for good performance and smooth gameplay.
On Android, the game remains the same as the original, including the ability to use various cheat codes created by Rockstar Games to give players an edge or to mess around in the game's open-world.
To enter a cheat code on Android devices, players need to hold the "menu" button until the keyboard comes up and allows the player to enter a cheat code. Players can also enter the classic PC cheat codes provided they have a keyboard for their Android device.
Full list of GTA 3 cheat codes for Android
Here are all the cheat codes for GTA 3:
tortoise - 100% Armor
gesundheit - 100% Health
cornerslikemad - Better vehicle handling
ilikedressingup - Change Outfit
skincancerforme - Clear Weather
timeflieswhenyou - Clock Moves Faster
ilikescotland - Cloudy Weather
nastylimbscheat - Crank Up Gore
bangbangbang - Destroy all cars
chittycittybb - Flying vehicle
peasoup - Foggy Weather
gunsgunsguns - Get All Weapons
morepoliceplease - Higher Wanted Level
itsallgoingmaaad - Insane Pedestrians
anicesetofwheels - Invisible Cars
nopoliceplease - Lower Wanted Level
ifiwerearichman - More Money (Keep using for more cash)
nobodylikesme - Pedestrians Attack
weaponsforall - Pedestrians Fight One Another
ilovescotland - Rainy Weather
giveusatank - Spawn Vehicles (Keep using for different vehicles)
boooooring - Speed up Gameplay
madweather - Super-speedy Game Clock
Also read: 5 best open-world games like GTA 5 that are less expensive