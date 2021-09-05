Full list of GTA 4 PC cheat codes (September 2021)

Cheats have become so common in GTA games that their absence is unthinkable. Even the latest GTA game included cheat codes, despite most developers not using them anymore.

GTA 4 experimented with a unique way of activating cheats in the game. Players had to call a certain phone number associated with the cheat to activate it. This number would be saved in Niko's phone for ease of access in the future.

However, the cheat codes themselves were quite barebones. The game only offered the most basic cheats like health, armor, weapons, and vehicle spawns. This was in stark contrast to previous games, particularly GTA San Andreas, where cheats were often hilarious.

GTA 4 PC: All cheat codes for the game as of September 2021

Health, Armor, and Weapons Cheats:

Add health, armor, and ammo, repair vehicle, and get advanced weapons set – 482-555-0100 (GTA-555-0100)

Add health, armor, and repair vehicle – 362-555-0100 (DOC-555-0100)

Advanced weapons set (Baseball Bat, Combat Pistol, Combat Shotgun, SMG, Carbine Rifle, Combat Sniper, and Rocket Launcher) – 486-555-0100 (GUN-555-0100)

Poor weapons set (Knife, Pistol, Pump Shotgun, Micro SMG, Assault Rifle, Combat Sniper, Molotov Cocktail, and Rocket Launcher) – 486-555-0150 (GUN-555-0150)

Cheats that affect gameplay:

Change weather – 468-555-0100 (HOT-555-0100)

Remove wanted level – 267-555-0100 (COP-555-0100)

Raise wanted level (by 1 star) – 267-555-0150 (COP-555-0150)

Cheats for spawning vehicles:

Spawn FIB Buffalo (FIB Sedan) – 227-555-0100 (CAR-555-0100)

Spawn Cognoscenti (Luxury Sedan) – 227-555-0142 (CAR-555-0142)

Spawn Comet (Sports car) – 227-555-0175 (CAR-555-0175)

Spawn Jetmax (Speedboat) – 938-555-0100 (WET-555-0100)

Spawn Annihilator (NOOSE Armed Helicopter) – 359-555-0100 (FLY-555-0100)

Spawn Super GT (Supercar)– 227-555-0168 (CAR-555-0168)

Spawn NRG 900 (Sports bike/MotoGP bike) – 625-555-0100 (MBK-555-0100)

Spawn Sanchez (Dirtbike) – 625-555-0150 (MBK-555-0150)

Spawn Turismo (Supercar) – 227-555-0147 (CAR-555-0147)

Players should note that using cheat codes in the game will block certain achievements from being unlocked. This does not apply to the vehicle spawning cheats, except the Annihilator cheat. The cheats for changing the weather and raising the wanted level also do not affect achievements.

Players should also keep in mind that using cheats may have adverse consequences such as glitches. These may also corrupt the game, and thus, players should make a backup of their saves beforehand.

