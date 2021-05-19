Grand Theft Auto 5 mod allows players to play as Omni-Man from Invincible

Grand Theft Auto 5 modders have consistently found ways to bring new experiences to players.

There have been mods for Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk and other superheroes. This time around, a super-powered individual reaching new heights of popularity has been modded into Grand Theft Auto 5.

Omni-Man from the hit Amazon Prime series Invincible, along with the main character, have been modded into GTA 5. They are capable of flying and showcasing their super strength.

Players can play as Omni-Man from Invincible with a Grand Theft Auto 5 mod

Invincible is an animated superhero show where the title character, Invincible, comes to learn of his superpowers. His father is Omni-Man, who acts as the main villain of the comic book turned television series.

The mod was made by notable Grand Theft Auto 5 modder The Darth Knight. It was brought to the world's attention in a viral Twitter post by user @HeavenlyControl, as he showed off some gameplay.

GTA modders just be making they own games at this point 💀 pic.twitter.com/V9fNKPTPDc — MAIN PROTAGONIST 👑 (@HeavenlyControl) May 17, 2021

The post has over 235k likes on Twitter, garnering a lot of eyeballs to this particular Grand Theft Auto 5 mod. It truly shows the unlimited potential and capabilities of a decade old sandbox game.

I AM LAUGHING TO HARD AT THIS pic.twitter.com/HxrokC2MUB — TheDoctorX11 (@TheDoctorX11) May 18, 2021

As shown in the video at the start of the article, Omni-Man is not the only Invincible character modded into Grand Theft Auto 5. YouTuber TK REBIRTH posted an Omni-Man vs. Invincible video and a solo Invincible video.

TK REBIRTH's YouTube channel is filled with videos that show off the various mods of Grand Theft Auto 5. Truly, GTA 5 is a game that can be warped into whatever the modder desires.

There are videos showing Omni-Man taking on other notable super beings such as Homelander from The Boys and the Kryptonian known all around the world as Superman.

Other videos showcase The Flash, King Kong, Godzilla, Charizard, Thanos, and many more. It is incredible what can be done in Grand Theft Auto 5 and this recent Omni-Man mod is the cherry on top.