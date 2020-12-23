Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online: Everything to know about the newest car added in the latest update

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the newer vehicles added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC in GTA Online.

Among many other things, the GTA franchise represents the very pinnacle of what open-world games are capable of. Dripping with all sorts of content and cool vehicular details, GTA Online represents the franchise at its peak when it comes to the amount of content it offers.

With each new title update, fans are treated to all sorts of new content in the game, such as new cars, planes, weapons, and a whole lot more. Rockstar recently released a title update that is proving to live up to its billing as GTA Online's "biggest ever."

One of the many new cars that has made its way to the game, the Grotti Itali RSX, can now be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

Everything to know about the Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online

Grotti’s newest sports car is looking better than ever, and for all the sleek bodywork and elegant detail it’s got even more going on under the hood.



The newest car comes from the fictional in-game manufacturers Grotti, who are more or less the symbol of excellence when it comes to sports cars. The Itali RSX is an extremely slick piece of automobile engineering and looks every bit of its $3,465,000 price tag.

The car is one of many to arrive in GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. It won't take too long for players to start testing out the lap times for the Itali RSX and see how it stacks up against the giants of its class like Ocelot Pariah and the Invetero Coquette D10.

Players can either purchase it at its original price tag or the discounted Trade Price of $2,598,750 after helping return Moodymann to The Music Locker as VIP, CEO, or MC President.

The design of the Itali RSX takes a lot of inspiration from the real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradal. The car is one of the many new cars yet to arrive in GTA Online, more of which will probably drop with next week's update.

