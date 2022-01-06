GTA 3 cheat codes PDF download for PC

GTA 3 was one of the first games in the 3D Universe, and it brought with it a myriad of new and bizarre cheats. The series had already featured cheats in all of its 2D games, and Rockstar decided to continue with this feature.

Since then, it has become a tradition for GTA games to have cheats in it, whether in the form of text-based codes, controller input (consoles), or mobile numbers (HD Universe). This article offers a PDF file with all of GTA 3's cheat codes for PC.

Most of the cheats will also work for the Definitive Edition of GTA 3, which was released in November 2021.

GTA 3 cheat codes: PDF file including all cheats for the PC version of the original game and the Definitive Edition

Here is the link to the PDF file that includes all GTA 3 cheats for PC: Download it here.

Although the franchise had always included a variety of cheats in its games, the ones in GTA 3 were much more diverse. Players could change certain aspects of the game like time and weather for the first time. The riot cheats, for example (ITSALLGOINGMAAAD and NOBODYLIKESME), would allow players to modify NPC behavior.

However, these two cheats are also the most problematic. Once activated, there is no way to deactivate them and hence, players should be careful before using them. Except for censored versions or when the language is changed to something other than English, the gore mode (NASTYLIMBSCHEAT) is enabled by default in the PC version.

The "Explode all cars" and "Acquire all weapons" cheats will be activated anew each time the words "bang" and "guns" are input again, respectively. In other words, if a player inputs "bang" or "guns" 15 times in succession, the cheats will be triggered 13 times. However, this isn't possible in GTA 3's Definitive Edition, as Rockstar seems to have fixed this 'bug'.

In contrast to other GTA games, using cheats has no effect on the player's criminal rating. When employing the health cheat (GESUNDHEIT) inside a vehicle in The Definitive Edition, all dents will be repaired.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players should note that the "Invisible cars" cheat (ANICESETOFWHEELS) and the "Gore mode" cheat (NASTYLIMBSCHEAT) won't work in The Definitive Edition. On the other hand, the "Big head mode" cheat, also called the Konami Code, is exclusive to the console versions of the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider