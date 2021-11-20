Silence the Sneak mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition: Step-by-step guide, tips, and more

Now that the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy has arrived, players are rediscovering the timeless classics from the GTA 3D Universe. The missions in these games were much more challenging than in the GTA HD Universe, and some of them required several retries.

Silence the Sneak is a mission in GTA 3 that is moderately difficult and requires some prior planning. This article provides a walkthrough for this particular mission as well as the fastest method for passing it.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition Walkthrough: Guide and tips for the mission Silence the Sneak

Mission background

Silence the Sneak is the first mission in GTA 3 to be given by the corrupt police officer Ray Machowski. Claude has to travel to a public bathroom in Belleville Park to access Ray's missions.

Ray is enraged at his old colleague Leon McAffrey for leaking information about his links to the Yakuza. He instructs Claude to go to Newport and set fire to McAffrey's safehouse in order to draw him out and then execute him. To complete this mission, Claude will be provided with 12 grenades.

The target location is relatively easy to find and is one which most players are already familiar with. This is where they can find a Pay 'n' Spray and one of 8-Ball's bomb shops, among a slew of other garage-based businesses.

The easiest way to finish the mission

Players must lob a grenade through the open window (Image via Rockstar Games)

After driving over to the target location, players can finish this mission with a rather clever trick. They can use their vehicle to block the exit seen on the right side of Claude in the screenshot above. However, players can also block the garage itself, which is a much better choice.

This is because when the target tries to escape, he will get out of the garage along with a few police officers. Blocking the garage with a vehicle and then blowing it up with a grenade (when the garage opens) kills everyone in one go. This allows players to avoid a citywide chase while having a wanted level.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can find a Moonbeam in the garage opposite the target's window. This can be used to block both exits, or as a backup option to block the garage if the first vehicle blows up accidentally. Keep in mind that throwing the grenade through the open window may require several tries, depending on where the players are standing.

Edited by Atul S