GTA 3 vs GTA San Andreas graphics: Which game has better visuals?

Rockstar Games in the early 2000s released GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas as a part of the 3D Universe. The 3D universe was a game-changer when it came to the GTA series. The new third-person angle was something the players never knew they needed until they got it, and now it's impossible to imagine GTA as anything but a third-person open-world shooter.

GTA 3 was the first 3D game in the series launched on the 22nd of October in 2001, while GTA San Andreas was launched around three years after that on the 26th of October in 2004.

The focus of Rockstar Games while making both the titles have been different. While working on GTA 3, their main objective was to morph the series from 2D to 3D. But when it came to GTA San Andreas, Rockstar Games were well versed with making 3D games. So they focused on things like the storyline and complex missions.

Which GTA game is more visually appealing?

GTA 3

When Rockstar Games released GTA 3 in 3D, the game took players by storm. It was revolutionary to see the GTA title from a new perspective. The game was reborn, and it was based on the year of its release.

The game had elements of what players saw in their day-to-day life. Things like fashion, vehicles, and technology were relatable. Players got to live their daily aesthetic in the game.

GTA San Andreas

The release of San Andreas changed the industry with its detailed 3D world. The game featured graphics and textures like never seen before in the GTA series. GTA San Andreas improved graphics for water and smoke to make them more realistic.

GTA San Andreas improved the polygonal shape for objects and softened the sharp edges to make things look more realistic. GTA San Andreas also improved on the reflection effects and particle effects to add to the detailing of the game. The roads, buildings, trees, and terrain of GTA San Andreas improved on textures to make them less repetitive and more detailed.

The Verdict

While GTA 3 had everything the player needed to make the 3D world believable, GTA San Andreas pushed the limits with what the game could achieve with the PS2. GTA San Andreas did everything GTA 3 achieved and made it much better.

The graphics in GTA San Andreas set the game apart at its time and still stand as an example of how Rockstar's pioneeringring teams work on making every version better than the last.

