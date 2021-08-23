GTA 4 cheats for cars, bikes, and other drivable vehicles

GTA 4 was the first GTA game set in the HD Universe. Using cheats in the game was quite different from its predecessors. It was the first time in the series that cheat codes were entered using an in-game phone.

GTA 4 was a bold attempt by Rockstar Games to bring the plot and gameplay closer to reality. Unlike the comic tone of the previous games, GTA 4 had a grim and realistic story. This was amplified by the new style of gameplay, which had a greater focus on realism.

This did not imply that GTA 4 limited the player's freedom in the game. Players could, in fact, use cheat codes just like in previous games. The method of applying them changed, with cheats now being phone numbers that would activate upon calling.

GTA 4 cheats: List of all vehicle spawning cheats

There aren't as many cheats in GTA 4 as there were in GTA San Andreas. The available cheats are mostly practical and straightforward. These are only used to restore health and armor, obtain weapons, raise/lower wanted levels, alter the weather, and spawn vehicles.

This article lists all the vehicle cheats available in GTA 4:

FIB Buffalo (FIB Sedan) - 227-555-0100 (CAR-555-0100)

- 227-555-0100 (CAR-555-0100) Cognoscenti (Luxury Sedan/Limousine) - 227-555-0142 (CAR-555-0142)

- 227-555-0142 (CAR-555-0142) Comet (Sports car) - 227-555-0175 (CAR-555-0175)

- 227-555-0175 (CAR-555-0175) Jetmax (Speedboat) - 938-555-0100 (WET-555-0100)

- 938-555-0100 (WET-555-0100) Annihilator (NOOSE Armed Helicopter) - 359-555-0100 (FLY-555-0100)

- 359-555-0100 (FLY-555-0100) Super GT (Supercar) - 227-555-0168 (CAR-555-0168)

- 227-555-0168 (CAR-555-0168) NRG 900 (Sports bike/MotoGP bike) - 625-555-0100 (MBK-555-0100)

- 625-555-0100 (MBK-555-0100) Sanchez (Dirtbike) - 625-555-0150 (MBK-555-0150)

- 625-555-0150 (MBK-555-0150) Turismo (Supercar) - 227-555-0147 (CAR-555-0147)

How to use cheat codes in GTA 4

The only way to input cheat codes in GTA 4 is through an in-game mobile phone. Unlike other GTA games, players cannot just type a phrase on their keyboards. Here are the steps players need to follow to use cheat codes in the game:

First, players have to take out their mobile phones with the Up Arrow key. Pressing the same button again will open the keypad.

key. Pressing the same button again will open the keypad. Then, players can type in any of the numeric cheat codes available on this list.

Finally, they have to press the call button, and after a short period of ringing, the cheat will be activated.

Cheat activation is shown on-screen, along with a sound indicating its success.

Note: Using cheats will disable certain achievements and may even corrupt game saves. Before employing any cheat, players should make a backup save.

