GTA 4 Complete Edition system requirements for PC: All you need to know

Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of the best GTA titles ever made, and it has aged relatively well. As such, many players who have never played the game are trying it out now.

GTA 4 came out in 2008 and was followed by two expansion packs. The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony were both released in 2009. GTA: Episodes from Liberty City (EFLC), a standalone release containing only the expansions, was released in the same year.

Currently, GTA 4: The Complete Edition is the only digital purchase available for players who want to enjoy any of these games. Hence, players buying the edition from Steam or Rockstar Games Launcher are eager to know all about its system requirements.

GTA 4 Complete Edition: PC System requirements explained

GTA 4: The Complete Edition is the final release that contains GTA 4 and its expansions. Players may choose between the base game and GTA: EFLC when they first start out with this edition.

The games function normally, with no noticeable alterations from previous editions. Having said that, there are a few minor distinctions between the games.

GTA 4 was quite difficult to run when it first came out. This new edition is comparatively more optimized, and most modern computers are more than capable of running it.

This article details the necessary system requirements for running GTA 4: The Complete Edition.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / Windows XP - Service Pack 3

Windows Vista - Service Pack 1 / Windows XP - Service Pack 3 Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz

Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8GHz, AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHz Memory: 1.5GB XP / 1.5GB Vista

1.5GB XP / 1.5GB Vista Graphics: 256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900

256MB Nvidia 7900 / 256MB ATI X1900 DirectX Version: DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card

DirectX 9.0c Compliant Card Hard Drive: 32GB of Hard Disc Space

32GB of Hard Disc Space Other Requirements: Initial activation requires internet connection; software installations required, including Adobe Flash, DirectX, and Microsoft’s .NET Framework 3.0

Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad 2.4GHz, AMD Phenom X3 2.1GHz Memory: 2.5 GB

2.5 GB Graphics: 512 MB NVIDIA 8600/512 MB ATI 3870

512 MB NVIDIA 8600/512 MB ATI 3870 Sound Card: 5.1 Channel Audio Card

Other things to consider

To get GTA 4: The Complete Edition running smoothly, players should download DXVK, a Vulkan-based translation layer for DirectX that allows running 3D applications on Linux through Wine. Surprisingly, however, it drastically increases frame rates for the game on Windows PCs.

Another issue is that the game might only recognize 512 MB of VRAM. To fix this, players have to add a command line in the launch options on Steam. For example, the command line will be "-availablevidmem 6144" if users have 6GB of VRAM on their GPU.

