GTA Online fans will soon have their patience and time rewarded with what is perhaps the most significant update in the history of the game.

GTA Online has been quite the subject of contention in the community but regular players have maintained that the game, at its best, is incomparable.

Many were concerned as to how the GTA experience will fare Online and if it will be able to sustain itself over a long period of time after the initial buzz.

Now, seven years since its release, the game has been generating all sorts of crazy numbers in terms of players and even in-game purchases.

Having said that, GTA Online still has a long way to go, and the Cayo Perico Heist DLC will ensure that last-gen players have plenty to do in the game before it is released as a standalone title in 2021.

GTA 5 Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Expected release time for PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Among many other things, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC adds the titular Heist, which is set in an entirely new location, to the game. The objective is to steal from the world's most notorious drug lord's private compound on a remote island.

The update is expected to go live around the 10 AM BST/ 2:30 PM IST mark, which is the usual time for updates of this scale and size. Both the Los Santos Summer Special and last December's Diamond Casino Heist went live around the same time.

Players have been made aware of the most significant additions to the GTA Online experience, some of which are:

New Radio Stations and Music New Nightclub New Weapons New Subramine HQ for Heist Planning

Given the scale of the update, fans can expect a large download but in an age of COD Warzone updates, players are more than accustomed to them.