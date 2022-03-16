Rockstar reveals new trailer for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced after game launch

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is finally out for gamers on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Console players all over the world are delighted as they can finally enjoy high-end PC graphics and smooth frame rates. The upgrade also brought with it many quality-of-life changes and a couple of exclusive new cars, among other things.

Expanded and Enhanced was supposed to be released in 2021 but got delayed to March 15, 2022. When the game was announced, some fans were skeptical and did not want to pre-order the game without seeing it. Luckily, Rockstar recently released a trailer, and this article will break it down.

GTA Expanded and Enhanced trailer revealed

Rockstar released the new launch trailer along with a Newswire post today. It is a short clip that lasts for a minute but covers a lot of ground. The opening shot from Mount Haan (near the Vinewood Sign) shows the sun rising over a foggy Los Santos. This first shot shows off the ray tracing elements added to the game and the improved draw distance as well.

The next cut takes viewers to a shot of the sun with the IAA and FIB buildings in the frame. High-resolution reflections and improved textures are very prevalent in the frame. Further ahead in the video, viewers can see a shot showcasing the increased population density and traffic variety.

This shot captures all the new visual elements in the upgraded game (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Next comes the best shot of the GTA 5 launch trailer. An underwater shot of an airplane taking off. The way the light filters through the water with the blurry image of the plane over it is just breathtaking. Further ahead in the trailer, a couple of splash screens showing the Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online logos can be seen. This may have been done to emphasize the fact that GTA Online is a separate entity now.

The enhanced visuals truly bring out the best of Los Santos (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

A text screen showcasing the next-gen consoles then appears. Right when the beat drops, three pimped-out rides can be seen bouncing away with the Maze Bank Tower in the background. A couple of frames also pay homage to Benny. A short scene from the story mode involving Trevor near the Mount Gordo Lighthouse can also be seen.

Other iconic shots in the trailer showcase the Richards Majestic Studio, the Richman Hotel, Tony Prince taking a selfie outside a Nightclub, the Diamond Casino, the Vinewood Sign, and the party at Cayo Perico.

