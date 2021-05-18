New GTA 5 mod Jantsuu Tower is now the tallest building in-game with a water slide

GTA 5 YouTuber Jantsuu has released his first mod, and it's a massive tower in the heart of Los Santos.

Jantsuu is a popular YouTuber known especially for his GTA 5 videos, including his Professor Philips series, where he has Trevor Philips try out everything from exploring the various aspects of the game to performing wacky stunts.

This tower, which is taller than any other vanilla GTA 5 building, is built right on top of the Rockford Plaza in Burton. The antenna of the tower stands at around six hundred meters while the height of the roof is around 400 meters.

New GTA 5 mod Jantsuu Tower adds tallest building in-game with a water slide

The GTA modding community never ceases to amaze players with their capabilities, a plethora of mods have changed the definition of what modding can accomplish. The newest mod that is getting everyone's attention is the Jantsuu Tower add-on for GTA 5 singleplayer.

The Jantsuu Tower in GTA 5 is not just a regular edifice. It is a complete package with a working traffic system, which is impressive by itself. Players reach the roof on their cars, and the rooftop is surrounded by strong walls that prevent them from falling down.

While creating this building, Jantsuu has kept realism and practicality in his mind, as the building has solar panels and a wind turbine of its own, which is supposed to make it look as if it produces its own electricity.

One of the major attractions of the tower is a large pool, with jet skis and a ramp on it, as the first thing that any player would want to do in a GTA game is to jump off the highest points in different ways.

The primary attraction of the building is the water slide tower. This tower with a spiral staircase has two water slides: one slightly more ridiculous than the other. Among other things in this building is a skate park and a helipad.

According to Jantsuu, some known minor issues with this add-on are that the traffic around the building area can sometimes go haywire and the mod officially does not support FiveM. However, The Jantsuu Tower is definitely worth trying out as it is built to look magnificent at night and is a marvelous addition to the Los Santos skyline.