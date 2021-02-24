GTA 5 Stock Market tips and tricks: How to make more money with stocks

It's incredible to think that the GTA franchise started out with a top-down, skeletal game with a few neat tricks. No one could have predicted that the franchise would eventually blow up and become one of the most dominant gaming series of all time.

GTA has evolved over its two-decade run and has become a flag-bearer for the industry. The open-world structure and formula pioneered by Rockstar Games with GTA III have gone through a ton of refinement and advancements, introducing players to new elements over the years.

Perhaps as a bid to strengthen the satire in GTA 5 and drive home the commentary, the game includes a fully-functional stock market. Some of the player's activities will even influence the prices of the stocks. One only needs to figure out the patterns to become a criminal billionaire in GTA 5 using the Stock Market.

How can players make more money by manipulating the Stock Market in GTA 5?

#1 Save the Assassination Missions for after The Big Score

During the Story Mode, Lester will contact Franklin to carry out a series of assassinations across Los Santos. These missions involve taking out top executives of big corporations, whose death would directly impact the value of their company's stocks.

Lester advises players to invest their money in certain companies and to time the sale correctly to make an absolutely massive profit.

While the player would be tempted to try them early in the game, they would be much better off putting them on hold till after The Big Score. That way, the player should have enough money to make the biggest purchases and sales.

#2 Study the Patterns

Unlike the real-life stock market, GTA 5's stock market relies on code to function and, thus, has a certain pattern. If the player pays enough attention, they would see a pattern in the way that the company's stocks rise and fall in value.

The trick is to buy the stocks when they are at the lowest and unload when they peak. Advancing the game time by sleeping in (Trevor sleeps the longest, 12 hours) is key to making big bucks quickly in GTA 5.

#3 Destroy planes, cars and just about everything

One of the tricks to make more money in GTA 5 is to try and affect the Stock Market through in-game actions. Buying stocks in one airline and then destroying a competitor's fleet at the airport will cause the stock to shoot up.

Similarly, players can destroy a bunch of cars on the street which will cause the insurance company AugeryInsurance Company (AUG)'s stock to go down in value massively.

Players can then buy up as much stock as possible and dump it once the value eventually goes back up. The key here is to remain patient and not sell the stock prematurely.

#4 Stock Tips

If the player is paying enough attention, they will hear of stock tips on the radio in GTA 5. Players can also complete a side mission as Michael and receive a massive stock tip that gets the player massive amounts of money.

The stock tip can be learned after completing a Random Encounter as Michael. Simply head up to Hitch Lift 1 as Michael, and a man will ask to be dropped off at the airport.

While on the way to the airport, the player will receive a stock tip for Tinkle (TNK), which they can invest in to earn a massive amount of profit.