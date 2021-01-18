GTA 5 streamer interacts with famous footballers using mods

The GTA modding community never ceases to amaze as seemingly, every day, a new mod captures the audience's attention and imagination to no end.

One of the latest mods in the spotlight brings the world's elite football players to Los Santos and their chromey sports cars.

One of the most-watched GTA steamers, NoughtPointFourLIVE, recently put out a video of himself snapping pictures of footballers in the game and stealing their rides. This just shows why GTA 5 has remained so popular despite its age and how mods have been able to keep the game alive.

In the video, the streamer goes across town running into the celebrity footballers and nicking their absolutely minted rides in the process.

GTA 5 streamer interacts with famous footballers in the game using mods

In the clip, NoughtPointFourLIVE can be seen going through Los Santos supposedly nicking cars for Simeon in GTA 5. The first on his list is none other than Real Madrid star Eden Hazard, followed by Brazillian superstar Neymar and his Lamborghini.

The video showcases just how brilliantly ripe GTA 5 is for all sorts of mods and creativity. Despite being seven years old, the title is still a goldmine for streamers, as evidenced by the numbers on streaming services such as YouTube Gaming, Facebook Watch, and even Twitch.

Using mods allows streamers and other content creators to spin their own tales and build entire stories based on mods in the game. This makes for extraordinarily fresh and engaging content without running the risk of becoming stale, as introducing new mods can completely flip the script on a dime.