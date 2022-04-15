Fans react to GTA 5 next-gen edition's continued success

GTA 5 fans have been at it since 2013, and it was a game-changer in many ways. The game did many things right, including quite a few for the first time.

The title went on to become the most successful in the series. Most of the credit goes to Online, as many bought the game for that experience.

On March 15, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online (now separate products) set foot into the latest console gens. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers got an exclusive version called Expanded and Enhanced.

The community didn't highly appreciate the move, and many had a lot to say about Rockstar Games. The milking attitude was starting to show.

Fans react to GTA 5 next-gen edition's success

March 2022 saw GTA 5 place fourth on the sales leaderboard, coming in after Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7, and FIFA 22 (top 3). The data released by the GSD was analyzed by gamesindustry.biz. The results are based on the sales from Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Eshop.

Take-Two Interactive was among the participating companies as well. Here are some fan reactions.

Rohit @rohit_0718 @GTAonlineNews Wtf ppl r encouraging rockstar like this @GTAonlineNews Wtf ppl r encouraging rockstar like this

When the launch date was revealed for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, fans were quite enraged. They did not support the move and wanted Grand Theft Auto 6, as it has been almost a decade since 5 has been around.

Seth Traynor @VT_Tray21 @rohit_0718 @GTAonlineNews Seriously… The GTA remastered trilogy was an absolute mess then there was zero “expanded” in the Expanded and Enhanced next gen update yet. Rockstar just throwing shit at the wall and people are still eating it up. @rohit_0718 @GTAonlineNews Seriously… The GTA remastered trilogy was an absolute mess then there was zero “expanded” in the Expanded and Enhanced next gen update yet. Rockstar just throwing shit at the wall and people are still eating it up.

Another prevalent opinion about the Expanded and Enhanced version is that it's just enhanced, not expanded. This is not far from the truth, as content-wise, the game adds almost nothing apart from a few cars and a workshop.

This was expected to be a failure like Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definite Edition. But the numbers tell a different story. There has been a 65% rise from last year's sales figures.

You can hate R* and have your hashtags on here all you like, but normal people will continue buying and playing this game because they enjoy it. @GTAonlineNews When will Twitter people understand that their opinions do not represent the vast majority of people that play games?You can hate R* and have your hashtags on here all you like, but normal people will continue buying and playing this game because they enjoy it. @GTAonlineNews When will Twitter people understand that their opinions do not represent the vast majority of people that play games? You can hate R* and have your hashtags on here all you like, but normal people will continue buying and playing this game because they enjoy it.

A few fans chose to see the accurate picture and said people who enjoy the game will always buy it. It doesn't matter what Twitter has to say about it.

There may be no expansion in the game, but the enhancements are top-notch. The 60 FPS boost, Ray Tracing, 3D audio, etc., are all great.

lurizanarif4pro @lurizanarif4pro @GTAonlineNews Do people really spend their money on Story mode which has no new content since 2015? @GTAonlineNews Do people really spend their money on Story mode which has no new content since 2015?

Speaking of expansions, the GTA 5 story mode had zero changes made to it, content-wise. Some fans are confused about whether gamers are buying that when they can now buy Online separately.

A fan quickly replied, saying:

"I mean, I have a $500 disk edition console. Of course I am going to buy it, especially since I have the physical copies on PS3 and PS4. It just makes sense to me."

Some fans also commented about spending money on worthless things:

They got a deserving reply:

The Online version is free on the PS5 until June 14, and some fans thought that the overwhelming sales numbers included those. But it is not so, as the data only includes physical and digital copies that have been sold and not claimed.

