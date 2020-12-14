GTA Online: 5 of the best vehicles for completing missions

GTA Online is chock-full of flashy vehicles that look appealing, and players might be enticed to buy one as soon as possible.

However, hidden under a dozen overpriced pieces of automobile engineering are the true gems of the game: vehicles that are useful for completing missions.

A lot of these vehicles might not be pretty but they can get the job done better than an X80 Proto or a Devste Eight.

These are some of the most useful vehicles that players should aim to buy right out of the gate in GTA Online.

Note: The Buzzard requires a Hangar for it to be stored in.

Best vehicles for completing missions in GTA Online

1) Armored Kuruma

Price: $698,250

The famed Kuruma is the best friend to all GTA Online players and is the most essential car that one needs to have in their garage. The car can deflect bullets and protect passengers from being hit while also being able to shoot at enemies.

This easily makes the Armored Kuruma the best vehicle for heists and other missions in GTA Online. Getting a Kuruma early in the game is essential to rank up faster and should be the first priority for players in the game.

The Kuruma also has decent performance, which is enough to not be in constant danger from enemies and cops.

2) Buzzard Attack Chopper

Price: $1,750,000

In order to do CEO work in the game, the Buzzard attack chopper is nothing less than a necessity. Although pricey, the Buzzard is an exceptionally well-made chopper with blistering performance and amazing manoeuvrability.

The chopper handles like a dream and goes twice as fast as the fastest vehicles in the game. GTA Online players with ambition know that they have to quickly save up money for a Buzzard.

Players will not regret shelling out the big bucks on a Buzzard as it simply one of the most useful vehicles in GTA Online, period.

3) Oppressor MKII

Price: $3,890,250

A word of caution to players who purchase an Oppressor MKII: nobody likes a griefer. The Oppressor MKII has more or less become a symbol for griefing in GTA Online.

Having said that, the vehicle, for all the terrible deeds it has been used to commit, is actually quite useful. The Oppressor MKII is definitely a great buy as it can be used to complete a variety of tasks fairly quickly and with great efficiency.

4) Bati 801

Price: $15,000

The Bati 801 is the perfect go-to bike for players who are starting out their journey as an MC President in GTA Online. The bike is hilariously cheap and for the performance it is capable of, it is an absolute steal.

The bike can run at incredibly high speeds and is capable of manoeuvring through heavy traffic with relative ease. What makes the Bati 801 truly special is that it is priced extremely low.

5) Nightshark

Price: $1,245,000

The Nightshark is the best car for players who would rather not be bothered by a barrage of missiles being thrown their way in a Freemode lobby. The Nightshark provides all the armour one could possibly want in a vehicle and makes quite the impression visually.

The vehicle is great for driving through Los Santos in GTA Online without being under threat from griefers in the game.