5 easiest missions to rank up quickly in GTA Online

Contact Missions in GTA Online can be unlocked pretty early on in the game and should be easy enough to complete. While the bravest can attempt to go through the missions without the use of an armored car, it will usually not result in high payouts.

Therefore, getting their hands on an Armored Kuruma should be a priority for players looking to rank up quickly in GTA Online. The car can be purchased for $698,250, which might seem like a hefty sum at first.

But, PS4 players are in luck as Rockstar gives out a million-dollar bonus every month until the release of GTA V on next-gen consoles.

5 best missions in GTA Online to rank up quickly

1) Pier Pressure

Unlocked at Level 6

Most of Gerald's missions in the game follow a singular pattern and are relatively easy to complete. If the player is already in possession of a Kuruma, then getting through this mission should be a breeze.

Advertisement

The player needs to only drive up to the mission destination and take out a bunch of targets, steal the meth, and deliver it to Gerald. All of this can be done without even stepping out of the vehicle.

The payout of Contact Missions in GTA Online depends largely on how quickly the player completes a mission. Therefore, speed should be a priority, and even on Hard, the mission is quite easy to complete.

2) Blow Up I

Unlocked at Level 6

This mission from Simeon requires the player to blow up a certain number of vehicles in the manner specified. Therefore, it is time to hop into an Armored Kuruma and arm oneself with Sticky Bombs.

Stocking up on Sticky Bombs before this mission is essential as it makes for the quickest way to get through it. Remember to drive away far enough before detonating the bomb as not to blow oneself up as well.

The Kuruma provides quite a lot of protection from other enemies, but a bomb will hurt regardless.

Advertisement

3) Flood in the LS River

Unlocked at Level 6

Much like the rest of Gerald's missions in GTA Online, this one also requires the player to steal a bunch of narcotics and deliver them to Gerald. As players might have guessed by this point, it is time to fire up the Armored Kuruma yet again.

Getting rid of a couple of enemies by using a precise SMG from inside the Kuruma will get the player a clear path to the meth. After which, the player can casually pick up the drugs and deliver them to Gerald without any issues.

Battling enemies shouldn't be a priority as the goal is to complete this mission as quickly as possible.

4) No Hay Bronca

Unlocked at Level 8

Since this gets unlocked only at Level 8, it should definitely be one of the first few missions one should complete in the game. Since RP and Cash are easy to come by at the start of the player's journey in GTA Online, the player should aim to complete as many Solo missions as possible.

Advertisement

No Hay Bronca is also quite straightforward as the rest of Gerald's missions in GTA Online. Although, it will take slightly more work than usual as the player must invade gang territory and blow up a bunch of cars and eliminate the leader.

As per usual, use the Armored Kuruma to get through the level and not take any hits whatsoever.

5) Death Metal

Unlocked at Level 6

The mission follows the same routine as the rest of the missions on the list and is fairly easy to complete. It is quite possibly one of the easiest missions in the game, even on higher difficulties.

The player should aim to complete the mission on Hard rather than on lower difficulties. The Armored Kuruma eliminates risk entirely. Therefore, it wouldn't pose much of a challenge to the player in GTA Online.