5 best GTA Online player-created jobs

GTA Online is a massive open world with endless possibilities. But the 9-year-old game sometimes feels repetitive. The game throws many mission types towards gamers, including contact missions, races, survival series, etc. After a point in time, it just gets boring.

The player-created jobs come in handy in such situations. The huge community behind this game is quite creative and has come up with many Jobs which are highly recommended for both new and old gamers.

GTA Online's best player-created jobs

5) Dockyard Autocross

There are many races in GTA Online. The new-gen update also sees a new variety, which was added exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, the racing community in the game is more than capable of beating those races with two-left thumbs.

If it is a challenge gamers seek, look no further as Dockyard Autocross by OpalescentFalcon will surely get the adrenaline pumping. The track is full of twists and turns as the lanes get narrower towards the end. It can also be used as a drift track.

4) = ROCKETs Vs CARS =

Destruction is a crucial element of this player-created job. S-PxRxE has created this job, and 2-24 players can play it. One team drives the cars and tries to dodge explosives and bullets, whereas the other team tries to kill them. Teams with weapons find themselves in the middle of a fishbowl with ramps.

Cars will enter from the top of the bowl and attempt to run over the attackers. There are quite a few weapons to choose from. The video showcases a 1v1, but there will be all-out mayhem once enough players are on.

3) ' FÏR$T B*TĆH '

ClxrxMxrgxnx may have gone for quite the exciting name, but they sure know how to make a fantastic race track. The race takes place high up in the sky, as one does. The track is quite challenging and is full of sharp turns, tubes, inclines, etc.

Sblindly speeding through the track isn't the way to go about it. Experienced gamers who enjoy racing will highly appreciate this.

2) !Parkour de la Semaine!

Racing is all about speed, right? Well, not according to Thomas10310. He has created quite a challenging course. The 4.35km long race is not about speed at all. It has cleverly placed ramps, tubes, pipes, etc.

Gamers who have played the trial games will get a kick of nostalgia from this. Many GTA Online gamers complain of this being one of the most difficult races. It has clocked over 1.7 million plays and 448K likes on the Social Club website.

1) = ROCKETs Vs INSURGENT =

S-PxRxE appears in the top spot once again after = ROCKETs Vs CARS =. The GTA Online job has about 430K likes that are not as high as the previous entry on the list. But the number of plays in this job are a mammoth 2.4 million.

This is very similar to = ROCKETs Vs CARS = but only features RPGs and Insurgents. The match occurs between the two teams (Drivers and Gunners). The Gunners are stationed atop a floating container in the middle. The rest of the map is full of ramps to help the Insurgents make it to the container. The objective remains the same as the Last Team Standing wins.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar