GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: New radio station to be hosted by Julian Casablancas, to include appearance from Mac De Marco

It is an exciting time to be a GTA Online fan, with all the fanfare surrounding the imminent Cayo Perico Heist DLC looking to introduce several new elements in the game.

On top of the upcoming update being significant in terms of gameplay in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has also put a lot of focus on the game sonically. The musical experience of GTA has long been an integral aspect for the titles to be as memorable as they have been.

While players cannot recall specifics of a mission or the story of a GTA game, the soundtrack will bring back several memories of their time in the game. GTA Online's soundtrack benefits from the inclusion of newer stations added during the game's release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Now, Rockstar is looking to add to the game's soundtrack and radio stations. Furthermore, some of Rock music's biggest names are set to make an appearance on one of the newer radio stations, Kult FM 99.1.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Julian Casablancas to host new radio station, which will include a Mac De Marco cameo

The Strokes and The Voidz frontman himself, Julian Casablancas, will be making his debut in GTA as the host of its newest radio station, Kult FM 99.1. Not only will he be hosting the radio station, but he has also been involved in curating music and artists for the same.

Kult FM 99.1 will also include an appearance from the Canadian indie-rock sensation Mac De Marco.

Three new radio stations, including Still Slipping Los Santos with Joy Orbison and KULT FM with Julian Casablancas.



Plus, brand new mixes from Flying Lotus and Gilles Peterson and much more in The Cayo Perico Heist: https://t.co/drssGE8wn6 pic.twitter.com/oi3ykW8oeR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 10, 2020

"Tune in, turn on and space out to the sounds of Kult FM, hosted by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz. The guestlist is star-studded, with appearances from Mac DeMarco, David Cross and Tony Mac, and the station's playlist spans from the Madchester sounds of Joy Division, New Order and A Certain Ratio to heavy throwbacks from Danzig, the Velvet Underground and Iggy Pop, and everything in between, plus the world exclusive premiere of a new track from The Voidz called 'Alien Crime Lord'."

- Rockstar Newswire

So far, Rockstar has confirmed that the radio station will include an eclectic collection of the most revolutionary alternative, new wave music from the past. GTA Online's latest radio station will also have throwbacks to some of the best music of the 80s, such as Danzig, The Velvet Underground, and GTA alumn Iggy Pop.