GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: Payout, set-up details, new characters and more

It is always exciting to see Rockstar Games drop a huge title update for GTA Online.

Last December, players were treated to a similar title update in the form of the Diamond Casino Heist. However, this year's update is more "tropical".

The Cayo Perico Heist features Rockstar's most ambitious and action-packed Heist to date, with an unprecedented amount of control and freedom of approach.

One of the biggest complaints that players have had from GTA Online is the apparent lack of variation in the Heists. It looks like Rockstar is looking to deliver a thoroughly engaging Heist experience this time around, with plenty of preparation going into the Heist set-up.

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online has perhaps the most elaborate set-ups in the game, and the payout will reflect it quite well.

All you need to know about the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist, which was the most high-paying Heist in GTA Online, has been dethroned by the Cayo Perico Heist.

With the amount of hype leading up to its release, players would have had a bone to pick with Rockstar if the payout wasn't absolutely monumental.

Minimum Payout: $1,078,000 (Minus $22,000- Pavel's Cut)

(Stealing only files requested by Miguel Madrazo)

Maximum Payout (Potentially): $4,570,600

Note: If the player completes the Heist solo, they will be able to keep the entire payout for themselves. However, the Heist might prove to be a little more challenging when playing without a Crew.

If the player completes the Heist while meeting certain criteria, they will be able to earn a bunch of bonuses.

Cayo Perico Heist bonuses:

Complete the Cayo Perico heist for the first time - $100k

Complete with 1 player - $100k

Complete with 4 players - $100k

Approach the Cayo Perico heist using all different vehicles - $250k

Steal all variations of the primary target - $150k

Complete the heist without alerting the guards - $200k

Complete the elite challenge - $200k

Complete the heist on hard and not lose a life - $200k

Total bonuses: $1.3m

New characters in GTA Online

With every significant update in GTA Online, players can also expect new big-shots to make their way into Los Santos.

The Cayo Perico Heist not only brings El Rubio into the fold but also has an iconic cameo from Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Here is a list of all the new characters and cameos that are present in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC:

Miguel Madrazo

Juan Strickler aka El Rubio The Blond Colombian

Gustavo

Moodymann

Palms Trax

Keinemusik

Pavel

Scott Storch

Dr Dre (Cameo)

DJ Pooh (Cameo)

Jimmy Iovine (Cameo)

Kaylee

Jackie

Patricia Madrazo

Evan

Jorge

Set-up for the Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist probably has the most elaborate set-up among all GTA Online Heists and will require thorough exploration of the titular island. The player will need at least $2,200,000 to even begin the Heist in the first place.

The player must first visit Miguel Madrazo in the new Nightclub called The Music Locker. After this, they will need to buy a Kostaka submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry.

The Submarine starts from $2,200,000 and additional upgrades and modifications will push the price close to the $9-million mark.

The player will then have to register as CEO from the Submarine's control panel and begin a series of "Gather Intel" objectives that involve scoping out the island in preparation for the Heist.