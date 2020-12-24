GTA Online, to say the least, has been a gigantic success for Rockstar Games. They have been able to build on the initial promise of the game with one significant title update after the other.

The game has stayed relevant but also grown in terms of the player count through its major title updates. The most recent of which; the Cayo Perico Heist, adds a bunch of cool stuff in GTA Online, the most important of which is the heist itself.

Similarly, last year, players were treated to the Diamond Casino Heist where they stormed the casino and robbed it blind with friends in GTA Online. Both heists represent GTA Online at its best, and have had plenty of new gameplay mechanics that have kept things interesting.

Let's take a look at how Rockstar has been able to evolve the heist formula with its latest Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

Cayo Perico Heist vs The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online: Major differences between the two

#1. The Cayo Perico Heist can be played Solo

The biggest change in the heist structure has been the option of playing solo. This significantly reduces the maximum payout the player can get, but given that the player doesn't have to split it with anyone apart from Pavel, makes it an appealing prospect.

One of the biggest criticisms laid on the GTA Online experience comes in the form of its slightly wonky matchmaking. The player is likely to spend a lot of time waiting for players to show up, or spend hours trying to get their friends to play the game at the same time.

Advertisement

The load times and slow matchmaking can make for a tedious experience, which is why the ability to play the Cayo Perico Heist solo is absolutely terrific.

#2. New location

While the Diamond Casino was admittedly a new area at the time, one location within the confines of a building doesn't stack up against the might of an entire island, as introduced in the Cayo Perico Heist.

While the player aren't allowed to explore the island in Freemode, lest they be shooed away by guards during the setup, the player gets to see a lot of the island. Rockstar, perhaps, has future plans for the location. It might even be available in Freemode in the future.

GTA Online does benefit a lot from a change of scenery and perhaps this is only a sign of things to come when the game becomes a standalone title eventually.

Advertisement

#3. Setup

The Setup involves a lot of scoping out of the island, so as to have a smoother operation during the heist. This is very similar to how players would scope out the Diamond heist, and look for secondary objectives to make certain that the heist is pulled off without any hindrance.

The difference is in the scope of the heist in Cayo Perico, as there are a lot of options given to the player in terms of approach and infilitration. From being able to use grappling hooks for traversal, and using guard uniforms to blend in stealthily, the Cayo Perico Heist is undoubtedly the most ambitious of the lot.

The new heist only goes to show that Rockstar still has plenty of new tricks in their bag with future content in GTA Online.