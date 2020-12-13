Daily Objectives are a good way to earn some extra RP and Cash without actually having to do much apart from simply participating in certain activities in GTA Online. Typically, Daily Objectives require the player to only participate in a specific mode.

Thus, it is one of the best ways to level up quicker in GTA Online without having to make too much of an effort. These Daily Objectives appear in the Interaction Menu, which is one of the most important tools for a player in GTA Online.

The Interaction Menu can be brought up in GTA Online by simply pressing the corresponding key:

Touchpad on the PS4 Tab button on PC (Default) "View button" on the Xbox One.

GTA Online Daily Objectives: How to participate in Bomb Ball Adversary Mode

"Let's face it: although you can get behind the naked aggression and anarchic mob-rule, you've never understood the rules of soccer. Well, Bomb Ball gets rid of all those fussy technicalities and restrictions on violence and boils things down to the real heart of the matter: shoving enormous explosive devices into the other team's half before they go off. Welcome to the beautiful game."

―Description.

To put it simply, GTA Online's Bomb Ball is the game's take on the style of game made popular by Rocket League: think Rocket League but with high-powered weaponry and tonnes of vehicular carnage.

Advertisement

The rules are fairly simple: each team must attempt to push a number of balls onto the opposition's side of the field. This results in an exhilarating game of quazi-football with powerful weaponised vehicles on each side.

To participate in a game of Bomb Ball, simply follow these steps:

Press the Pause Button Select "Online" from the Pause Menu Select "Play Job" > Rockstar Created > Arena War Select Bomb Ball from the options available.

There are a number of different arenas to pick from, all of which are unique in their layout. Each session has two teams starting at opposite ends of the pitch and attempting to push one of ten balls onto the opponent's side of the field.

For each ball across the field and in opponent territory at the end of the countdown timer in each round, the player's team scores a solitary point. For every goal scored, the team gets three points.