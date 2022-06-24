GTA Online Exotic Exports: All vehicles and locations revealed (2x bonuses)

On Thursday, GTA Online released its weekly update like always, and it was focused heavily on the Tuners DLC. Players can get three times the Car Meet Rep for activities and also pick up the RT3000 at the Casino Podium.

The double rewards missions include the Tuner Contracts and Exotic Exports. This article will act as a guide for GTA Online players who want to make the most money with the elusive cars on the exotic list.

What is the list of Exotic Exports in GTA Online?

Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.

The first pre-requisite that all GTA Online players must complete is to buy an Auto Shop. Once purchased, GTA Online gamers should finish the first contract for Sessanta and Kenny. This will unlock the Exotic Exports list that is located on the upper floor of the Auto Shop.

The list features ten exotic cars that GTA Online players must collect and deliver to a container at the Terminal. Each delivery rewards players with $20,000 and 1000 RP and an extra $100K is rewarded if the list is completed. However, this week, it will all be doubled.

The list is refreshed every 24 hours (real-life) and is generally the same for all players in a GTA Online lobby. So if another GTA Online player is spotted trying to deliver an exotic car, gamers can steal it and deliver it themselves.

GTA Online players can rest easy as the cars spawn in all lobbies, not just public ones. Doing it in private or invite-only lobbies is safer as there will be no griefers or tryhards. Cars can also be delivered in any condition as long as they are operational, and if they are destroyed, a new spawn will occur after some time.

A few more pointers include keeping the 'Air Freight' option turned to 'Show' via the interaction menu so that the blue dots appear on the mini-map. GTA Online Players should also only steal vehicles marked with Blue Dots to avoid disruption of the activity. Going into passive mode will make the blue and red dots disappear from the mini-map.

All locations for exotic vehicles in GTA Online

LSIA: On the second level of the multi-level parking Building 2, northwest of the main terminal.

On the second level of the multi-level parking Building 2, northwest of the main terminal. LSIA: On the first level of the multi-level parking Building 1, northeast of the main terminal.

On the first level of the multi-level parking Building 1, northeast of the main terminal. LSIA: At the northeast corner of the long-stay parking lot, under a Die Already 4 billboard.

At the northeast corner of the long-stay parking lot, under a Die Already 4 billboard. Cypress Flats: Parked on the roadside of South Shambles Street

Parked on the roadside of South Shambles Street La Mesa: Parked in the parking lot of 472 Orchardville Avenue.

Parked in the parking lot of 472 Orchardville Avenue. Vespucci Beach: South of the tennis courts.

South of the tennis courts. Vespucci Canals: Parked in a driveway on the corner of Prosperity Street and Imagination Court.

Parked in a driveway on the corner of Prosperity Street and Imagination Court. Vespucci: In the Venetian parking lot.

In the Venetian parking lot. Del Perro Beach: At the north end of the parking lot on the Del Perro Pier.

At the north end of the parking lot on the Del Perro Pier. La Puerta: In the south parking lot of Maze Bank Arena.

In the south parking lot of Maze Bank Arena. La Puerta: In the Vista Del Mar Apartments rear parking lot facing the marina.

In the Vista Del Mar Apartments rear parking lot facing the marina. La Puerta: In The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts parking lot.

In The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts parking lot. La Puerta: In the Puerto Del Sol Marina parking lot on Tackle Street.

In the Puerto Del Sol Marina parking lot on Tackle Street. La Puerta: In the S. Ho Korean Noodle House parking lot.

In the S. Ho Korean Noodle House parking lot. Davis: In a driveway on the south side of Grove Street.

In a driveway on the south side of Grove Street. Davis: In the Davis Mega Mall parking lot.

In the Davis Mega Mall parking lot. Davis: Lucky Plucker carpark, Strawberry Avenue.

Lucky Plucker carpark, Strawberry Avenue. Pillbox Hill: Alta Street outside Tinkle Building, 4 Integrity Way.

Alta Street outside Tinkle Building, 4 Integrity Way. Vinewood Hills: 1104 Ace Jones Drive/Mad Wayne Thunder Drive, opposite Peter Dreyfuss' house.

1104 Ace Jones Drive/Mad Wayne Thunder Drive, opposite Peter Dreyfuss' house. Del Perro: Marathon Avenue outside Bahama Mamas.

Marathon Avenue outside Bahama Mamas. East Vinewood: In the southern parking lot of The Diamond Casino & Resort.

In the southern parking lot of The Diamond Casino & Resort. Vinewood Hills: Cox Way near Milton Road.

Cox Way near Milton Road. El Burro Heights: North of Murrieta Oil Field

North of Murrieta Oil Field Hawick: Elgin Avenue north of Hawick Avenue outside the Tennis club

Elgin Avenue north of Hawick Avenue outside the Tennis club GWC and Golfing Society: Los Santos Golf Club parking lot.

Los Santos Golf Club parking lot. Grapeseed: LTD Service station, Grapeseed Main Street.

LTD Service station, Grapeseed Main Street. San Chianski Mountain Range: Humane Labs and Research parking lot.

Humane Labs and Research parking lot. Pacific Bluffs: Ineseno Road, south of Chumash.

Ineseno Road, south of Chumash. Vinewood Hills: Northern driveway of La Fuente Blanca.

Northern driveway of La Fuente Blanca. Sandy Shores: Meringue Lane, outside Liquor Ace.

Meringue Lane, outside Liquor Ace. Hawick: Occupation Avenue in the parking lot opposite LS City Hall.

Occupation Avenue in the parking lot opposite LS City Hall. Pacific Bluffs: In the parking lot of the Hill Valley Church cemetery.

In the parking lot of the Hill Valley Church cemetery. Paleto Bay: Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office parking lot.

Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office parking lot. Burton: Rockford Plaza underground parking.

Rockford Plaza underground parking. Harmony: Eastern Motel parking, Route 68.

Eastern Motel parking, Route 68. Harmony East: Route 68 store, in front of Los Santos Customs.

Route 68 store, in front of Los Santos Customs. Great Chaparral: Route 68 shops.

Route 68 shops. Rancho: Cent Carpet parking lot, Roy Lowenstein Boulevard opposite LSPD Auto Impound.

Cent Carpet parking lot, Roy Lowenstein Boulevard opposite LSPD Auto Impound. LittleSeoul: Betsy O'Neil Pavilion,

Betsy O'Neil Pavilion, Tataviam Mountains: Tataviam Truckstop.

Tataviam Truckstop. Pillbox Hill: South side of Legion Square on Vespucci Boulevard.

South side of Legion Square on Vespucci Boulevard. East Vinewood: Vinewood Racetrack parking lot.

Vinewood Racetrack parking lot. Vinewood Hills: Lake Vinewood Estates.

Lake Vinewood Estates. Pillbox Hill: Parking lot under the FIB Building.

Parking lot under the FIB Building. Downtown: San Andreas Avenue in front of the parking building entry.

San Andreas Avenue in front of the parking building entry. Pacific Bluffs: Pacific Bluffs Country Club.

Pacific Bluffs Country Club. Palomino Heights: NOOSE Headquarters.

NOOSE Headquarters. Del Perro: Boulevard Del Perro/North Rockford Drive strip mall car park.

Boulevard Del Perro/North Rockford Drive strip mall car park. Harmony: Boulevard Del Perro/North Rockford Drive strip mall car park.

Boulevard Del Perro/North Rockford Drive strip mall car park. El Burro Heights: El Burro Heights Fire Station.

El Burro Heights Fire Station. Pacific Bluffs: Kortz Center parking lot, north

Kortz Center parking lot, north San Chianski Mountain Range: Palmer-Taylor Power Station, south car park.

Palmer-Taylor Power Station, south car park. Mirror Park: Auto Repair shop next to Chico's Hypermarket.

Auto Repair shop next to Chico's Hypermarket. Textile City: Dashound Bus Center carpark.

Dashound Bus Center carpark. Rancho: Driveway on Jamestown Street at the corner of Carson Avenue.

Driveway on Jamestown Street at the corner of Carson Avenue. Vinewood Hills: Vinewood Bowl carpark.

Vinewood Bowl carpark. Davis: BJ Smith Recreational Center.

BJ Smith Recreational Center. Richman: The Richman Hotel carpark.

The Richman Hotel carpark. Pillbox Hill: Sanders Motorcycles, Adam's Apple Boulevard.

Sanders Motorcycles, Adam's Apple Boulevard. San Chianski Mountain Range: Palmer-Taylor Power Station, north car park.

Palmer-Taylor Power Station, north car park. Downtown Vinewood: Vinewood Boulevard near Blazing Tattoo.

Vinewood Boulevard near Blazing Tattoo. Grapeseed: Alamo Fruit Market.

Alamo Fruit Market. Sandy Shores: Sandy's Gas Station

Sandy's Gas Station Sandy Shores: Liquor Store next to Trevor's Trailer, Marina Drive.

Liquor Store next to Trevor's Trailer, Marina Drive. Grand Senora Desert: Bolingbroke Penitentiary parking lot.

Bolingbroke Penitentiary parking lot. Tongva Hills: Marlowe Vineyards parking lot.

Marlowe Vineyards parking lot. Little Seoul: Lucky Plucker carpark.

Lucky Plucker carpark. Porcopio Beach: Procopio Truck Stop, Globe Oil gas station forecourt.

Procopio Truck Stop, Globe Oil gas station forecourt. Little Seoul: 24hr parking behind 3 Alta Street, Vespucci Boulevard.

24hr parking behind 3 Alta Street, Vespucci Boulevard. Paleto Bay: Beeker's Garage, gas station forecourt.

Beeker's Garage, gas station forecourt. Grand Senora Desert: Foreclosed Farm, Senora Road opposite Redwood Lights Track.

Foreclosed Farm, Senora Road opposite Redwood Lights Track. West Vinewood: Eclipse Boulevard outside the unnamed Chinese restaurant opposite Hardcore Comic Store.

Eclipse Boulevard outside the unnamed Chinese restaurant opposite Hardcore Comic Store. Pillbox Hill: Las Lagunas Boulevard outside Arcadius Business Center.

Las Lagunas Boulevard outside Arcadius Business Center. North Chumash: Hookies car park.

Hookies car park. Vinewood Hills: Kimble Hill Drive.

Kimble Hill Drive. Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness: Pala Springs Aerial Tramway car park.

Pala Springs Aerial Tramway car park. Rockford Hills: Lifeinvader Office northern parking, Boulevard Del Perro.

Lifeinvader Office northern parking, Boulevard Del Perro. Richman Hills: LTD Gasoline station, North Rockford Drive/Banham Canyon Drive.

LTD Gasoline station, North Rockford Drive/Banham Canyon Drive. Pillbox Hill: Legion Square, north side, San Andreas Avenue.

Legion Square, north side, San Andreas Avenue. Morningwood: Rockford Hills Von Crastenburg Hotel parking building, top level.

Rockford Hills Von Crastenburg Hotel parking building, top level. Paleto Bay: South Seas Apartments, Procopio Drive.

South Seas Apartments, Procopio Drive. Richman Glen: Driveway, North Rockford Drive.

Driveway, North Rockford Drive. Chumash: Driveway, Barbareno Road.

Driveway, Barbareno Road. Hawick: Vinewood Plaza parking lot.

Vinewood Plaza parking lot. Backlot City: Richards Majestic Productions parking lot.

Richards Majestic Productions parking lot. Pacific Bluffs: Kortz Center parking lot, south.

Kortz Center parking lot, south. Sandy Shores: The Boat House.

The Boat House. Murietta Heights: El Rancho Boulevard, roadside outside Rob's Liquor.

El Rancho Boulevard, roadside outside Rob's Liquor. Mirror Park: Nikola Place driveway.

Nikola Place driveway. Lago Zancudo: RON gas station.

RON gas station. West Vinewood: Tequi-la-la parking lot, Milton Road.

Tequi-la-la parking lot, Milton Road. Pacific Bluffs: Von Crastenburg Hotel.

Von Crastenburg Hotel. Vinewood Hills: Sisyphus Theater.

Sisyphus Theater. Grand Senora Desert: Yellow Jack Inn.

Yellow Jack Inn. Richman Glen: Parsons Rehabilitation Center, Marlowe Drive.

Parsons Rehabilitation Center, Marlowe Drive. San Chianski Mountain Range: HJ Silos Galileo Park.

HJ Silos Galileo Park. Downtown Vinewood: 24hr parking opposite the Globe Oil gas station, Clinton Avenue.

24hr parking opposite the Globe Oil gas station, Clinton Avenue. Downtown Vinewood: Von Crastenburg Hotel, Clinton Avenue.

Von Crastenburg Hotel, Clinton Avenue. Vinewood Hills: Mad Wayne Thunder Drive.

Mad Wayne Thunder Drive. El Burro Heights: Fudge Lane west section.

