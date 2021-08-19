GTA Online Exotic Exports paying 2x money this week: Here's every known spawn location to farm $4.2 million in 7 days

GTA Online's weekly update for 08/19 is a big one and one that players do not want to miss. Aside from the standard discounts and bonus events, Rockstar Games has elected to put a 2x bonus GTA RP and money payout on the daily Exotic Exports list.

What this means for players is that collecting and delivering all ten cars every day will net them a solid $4.2 million by the 26th of August.

A guide to Exotic Exports in GTA Online

Every possible Exotic Exports spawn location in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

To begin collecting the cars in the Exotic Exports list, players first need to consult the board present on the upper floor of their Auto Shop. The 10 cars listed there will now randomly spawn across the map for players to collect and deliver. Not every list will be the same, and players will receive a new list every 24 real world hours.

None of the vehicles' locations are revealed by the game, and players must comb the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County to get a shot at finding them. Super high end cars like the Elegy Retro Custom are not driven by NPC's and will be parked at the side of the road if found.

The map locations above have every possible spawn location for the Exotic Exports cars mapped out for reference. It is also important to note that Exotic Exports spawn depending on RNG and will not have a 100% spawn rate even if they visit the right spot.

If players manage to nab all 10 exports in a single day, they will net themselves a cool GTA of $600,000 for a total of $4.2 million if they manage to replicate this until the next weekly update.

Also read: GTA Online Weekly Update 08/19/21: New Pfister Growler Los Santos Tuners Car, Go-Kart adversary mode, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen