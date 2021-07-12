GTA Online guide to Blackjack: Everything players need to know

Since its release in 2019, the Diamond Casino and Resort has allured GTA Online players with its penthouse, lucky wheel and gambling options. One of the most tempting of these activities is Blackjack, which on paper, promises to be an easy source of money.

However, any GTA Online player who's tried their hand at Blackjack in GTA Online can vouch that RNG is never on their side at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Here's everything players need to know before they sink millions into Blackjack at the Diamond Casino and Resort.

A guide to Blackjack in GTA Online

Blackjack in GTA Online is fairly simple and straightforward. The regular rules for Blackjack apply in-game, except for splitting. The goal is to get as close to 21 as the player possibly can, without going over (bust).

The player and the dealer each start out with two cards. After the cards are dealt, the player is given the choice to either hit (receive new cards), double (which doubles the bet and gives the players only one more card), or stand (stay with the cards in their hands).

Receiving five cards without going over 21 automatically makes the player stand. If the player has two cards that are identical (for example 2 eights), the player may split, which allows the player to split the hand into two hands with 1 eight each. If the player goes over 21, then they are bust.

Acquiring a blackjack (an ace and a card equivalent to 10) will give the player with a payout of 2-1, but if the casino also has a blackjack, the player only gets 1-1. Also, a push can occur when both the player and the casino have the same total and the player gets their money back.

In GTA Online the dealer must stand on 17.

Abandoning a hand midway will not give players back their cash.

Source: GTA Fandom Wiki

Blackjack tables in GTA Online are split into regular and high stakes tables. The regular table supports a max bet of just $5,000 while the high roller table supports bets of up to $50,000.

Blackjack is a game of both luck and skill, where a single decision can turn fortunes. Players are advised to only gamble with what they're willing to lose as the Diamond Casino and Resort dealers seem to magically pull 21's all the time.

Note: Blackjack and other gambling minigames may be unavailable in some countries due to local laws regarding the activity.

