GTA Online Itali RSX vs X80 Proto, which is better in 2021?

As GTA Online enters year 8 of its life cycle, the flagship vehicles of yesteryear fall increasingly out of favor. One car that has avoided this trend has been the X80 Proto, with its futuristic design and impressive performance statistics.

However, once at the top of the food chain, the X80 Proto has been dethroned by the Itali RSX in recent years, which begs the question, is the X80 Proto even worth it in 2021?

X80 Proto vs Itali RSX, GTA Online head-to-head

“The cause of more UFO sightings across San Andreas than any other production vehicle of the decade, the Proto is the kind of concept car you get when your head of R&D is an 8 year old child with a stack of comics and a bowlful of MDMA. The future is here.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Released in 2016 and worth $2,700,000 in-game, the X80 Proto was the ultimate hypercar for nearly half a decade in GTA Online. With all-wheel-drive and a low kerb weight of just 900 kilograms, the X80 Proto wasn't just quick off the launch, it was also nimble around corners with no other vehicle able to compare.

In terms of base statistics, this is how the X80 Proto stacked up:

Speed - 85.31

Acceleration - 93.75

Braking - 36.67

Handling - 81.82

Top speed - 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

“Warning: NSFW. There's a sexy single car in your area looking for a ride. Interested? Just open a private tab and check out these candid pics of the RSX's sultry bodywork, hourglass waist, soft front, and silken A-line. But before you take it to the next level and see what's under the hood, turn off your webcam and mute your mic. The conference call you're ignoring is about to see your o-face.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

The latest and greatest in automotive engineering in GTA Online, the Itali RSX is that best money can buy. Coming in at a hefty GTA $3,465,000, the Itali RSX is significantly more expensive than the X80 Proto, but earns that extra asking price in terms of a higher top speed.

However with a heavier weight of 1,600 KG, the RSX is slightly more cumbersome to handle than the X80 Proto. In terms of base statistics, the Itali RSX boasts impressive numbers:

Speed - 87.54

Acceleration - 100.00

Braking - 45.00

Handling - 100.00

Top speed - 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h)

For a cheaper price, the X80 Proto is virtually indistinguishable in terms of performance once on a track against the Itali RSX. The X80 Proto also features a lot more customization options than the RSX with spectacular paint combinations.

All in all, the X80 Proto still holds incredible value today, but in terms of pure performance, the Itali RSX ekes out a very narrow win for those competitively inclined.

