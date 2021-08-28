GTA Online money farming guide for the week of 08/26/2021

GTA Online's weekly update is a great opportunity for players to mix up their grind and take advantage of lesser played game modes. This week's set of bonuses and activities are particularly lucrative as Lester's contact missions and more will be paying out 2x the amount of GTA $ and RP. Stunt races and associate pay have also increased this week, meaning both active and passive revenue streams have received a buff. Here's a look at how players can optimize these bonuses to make the most money per hour.

Optimal money making routes in GTA Online for the week of 08/26

This week, the following activities are awarding players bonus payouts:

2x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions - Lester Crest

2x GTA$ and RP on 8 Stunt Races (Added as part of LS Tuners)

2x GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Service

3x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout

The first step to optimize returns is to join a friend's organization as a bodyguard/associate to receive 3x pay. This will grant players a free GTA $15,000 every 5 minutes that they stay contracted.

An easy way to get away from the heist setup loop is to mix it up with contact missions. Lester's missions offer 2x money this week and are some of the easiest missions to pull off in GTA Online. If a player takes 15 minutes to complete a Lester mission, they will be awarded around GTA $60,000 every time. Players can start Lester's missions by calling him up from the in-game mobile phone and requesting a job.

For those inclined toward racing, the eight latest stunt races added to GTA Online are offering 2x payout. The races are:

A Tight Spot

Bridge Too Far

Canyon Fodder

City Limits

Cluster Struck

Smoke Up Your Asphalt

Sun, Sea, and Chicanes

Vicious Spiral

Managing to win a race with a full lobby will net players anywhere between GTA $55,000 to $70,000. (Claiming anything below first place will net less cash.)

Auto Shop Service tasks players with modifying and delivering cars to customers. This is only available to players who own an Auto Shop, which was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Players can passively assign staff to deliver the cars for slightly less pay, but this makes for easy money. Completing a sale will award players around GTA $35,000 to $40,000.

Edited by Sabine Algur