GTA Online character migration issues still exist for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced, or next-gen, has been out since March 15, 2022. Gamers, new and old, are thronging to the new version on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The process for fresh accounts being created is pretty straight-forward. Sadly, the same cannot be said for migrating last-gen characters to this version.

Players have been facing character migration issues since launch day. Initially, players thought it might be a server overload issue. Some gamers were also stuck with black screens with the GTA Online music playing in the background. This article talks about the character migration issues still being faced by fans.

GTA Online character migration issues still bothering fans

The Expanded and Enhanced version is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, no one knows why but that's how it is. To upgrade to the new version, gamers must have any one of the three next-gen consoles. Players on PC cannot migrate to the console via the Social Club.

Players who had migrated their console characters to PC in the past also faced trouble when migrating characters to the new version. Rockstar has said they will fix this, but there has been no news since. Rockstar also stated that upon transferring the character to next-gen, the last-gen character will be deleted. This is a new mechanic as the previous console generation upgrade allowed players to separately keep both characters.

The Reddit post above shows an issue faced by a gamer while migrating his/her character from the Xbox One to PS5. Fellow redditors tried to help out.

Linking the GTA Online character accounts to the Rockstar Games Social Club is very important. If this step is skipped, the migration menu will not detect the old account. Doing this is simple as players just need to visit the Social Club website and link their profile to their console accounts.

Most players who faced black screen issues during character migration fixed the issue by restarting the console and the process itself.

Due to the inherent confusion that plagues this process, a few gamers interpreted Rockstar's message incorrectly. Rockstar previously stated that the migration procedure is a one-time thing and once done, it cannot be reversed. A few gamers misinterpreted this and thought players who had migrated characters during the last upgrade (PS3/Xbox 360 to PS4/Xbox One) can no longer migrate.

However, fellow gamers quickly clarified the doubts the prevented the misinformation from spreading further.

Finally, a fix was found and it turned out to be something rather silly. Linking the PS or Microsoft account to the Social Club is essential. In this particular case, all the gamer needed to do was make sure the right account was linked.

This new update may be broken in more ways than one. But Rockstar doesn't help its case by not fully educating players about the GTA Online character migration process and its pre-requisites.

