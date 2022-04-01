How to gain bonus Reputation in GTA Online this week and what it unlocks

GTA 5 and Online for next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) came out earlier this month. The release was closely followed by the GTA+ announcement, a new subscription program. Expanded and Enhanced did receive a lot of flak but still performed pretty well on the market. The membership program was announced just a few days ago. Fans are outraged as to why such an old game needs a subscription service.

However, the recent weekly update has brought about something very new to Online. It's something that has never happened in all these years. Members get certain rewards each month and also get to enjoy the benefits of the weekly update. This week (intentional or not), members can claim four times the LS Car Meet Reputation points by participating in LS Car Meet Races.

How to gain 4x LS Car Meet Rep Points in GTA Online next-gen

Plus, offload contraband with bonuses on Special Cargo and Bunker Sell Missions, and more this week: All LS Car Meet Races, including the Street Race Series, Pursuit Series, and Sprints are paying out 2X LS Car Meet Rep.Plus, offload contraband with bonuses on Special Cargo and Bunker Sell Missions, and more this week: rsg.ms/211f756 All LS Car Meet Races, including the Street Race Series, Pursuit Series, and Sprints are paying out 2X LS Car Meet Rep.Plus, offload contraband with bonuses on Special Cargo and Bunker Sell Missions, and more this week: rsg.ms/211f756 https://t.co/969G3RHNVv

This weekly update on Grand Theft Auto Online brings double reputation rewards on all LS Car Meet Races, which implies double rewards on Sprints, Pursuit Series, and Street Races as well.

The GTA+ benefits for this month include a 2X multiplier on LS Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series as well. This means that members can gain 4X LS Car Meet Rep points per Street Race. The Sprint and Pursuits Series will give out the normal 2X Rep points on all platforms.

What does the LS Car Meet Reputation Level do?

The LS Car Meet Reputation in GTA Online is very important for all players. It allows for certain benefits. To start gaining LS Car Meet RP, players must first pay a membership fee of $50K. The video above serves as a guide on how the RP system works.

Gamers aim to level up Car Meet RP to unlock the trade prices for Tuner DLC vehicles. The Trade Prices are listed below with the non-discounted values in brackets:

Annis Euros costs $1,350,000 (normally $1,800,000)

costs $1,350,000 (normally $1,800,000) Annis Remus costs $1,027,500 (normally $1,370,000)

costs $1,027,500 (normally $1,370,000) Annis ZR350 costs $1,211,250 (normally $1,615,000)

costs $1,211,250 (normally $1,615,000) Dinka Jester RR costs $1,477,500 (normally $1,970,000)

costs $1,477,500 (normally $1,970,000) Dinka RT3000 costs $1,286,250 (normally $1,715,000)

costs $1,286,250 (normally $1,715,000) Karin Calico GTF costs $1,496,250 (normally $1,995,000)

costs $1,496,250 (normally $1,995,000) Karin Futo GTX costs $1,192,500 (normally $1,590,000)

costs $1,192,500 (normally $1,590,000) Obey Tailgater S costs $1,121,250 (normally $1,495,000)

costs $1,121,250 (normally $1,495,000) Vapid Dominator GTT costs $915,000 (normally $1,220,000)

costs $915,000 (normally $1,220,000) Vulcar Warrener HKR costs $945,000 (normally $1,260,000)

costs $945,000 (normally $1,260,000) Emperor Vectre costs $1,338,750 (normally $1,785,000)

costs $1,338,750 (normally $1,785,000) Karin Previon costs $1,117,500 (normally $1,490,000)

costs $1,117,500 (normally $1,490,000) Karin Sultan RS Classic costs $1,341,750 (normally $1,789,000)

costs $1,341,750 (normally $1,789,000) Pfister Comet S2 costs $1,408,500 (normally $1,878,000)

costs $1,408,500 (normally $1,878,000) Pfister Growler costs $1,220,250 (normally $1,627,000 normally)

costs $1,220,250 (normally $1,627,000 normally) Vapid Dominator ASP costs $1,331,250 (normally $1,775,000 normally)

costs $1,331,250 (normally $1,775,000 normally) Übermacht Cypher costs $1,162,000 (normally $1,550,000 normally)

Unlocking the trade prices on these magnificent machines is quintessential and can save beginners tons of GTA$. There is a lot of money to go around in Grand Theft Auto Online, and players just need to know where to look.

