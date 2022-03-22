How to earn money in GTA Online next-gen: A beginner's guide

GTA Online next-gen was released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15. The new and upgraded version of the game features multiple enhancements and additions, bringing in many new players to the game.

Grand Theft Auto Online sees players battle it out to make the most money. Players need money to earn money in this game. There are numerous ways to make money, and the choices could easily confuse beginners. This article talks about how new players can get a better start off the line.

Career-Builder in GTA Online

The Career Builder is a new addition to the game (Image via YouTube/MrBossFTW)

The Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online features an all-new system to aid new players. The Career-Builder helps new players get weapons, money, a business, and some vehicles with the $4 million awarded at the beginning.

Currently, this is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Gamers only get one chance to make their choices. This applies to players who create new accounts and not to those who prefer to use migrated characters.

The four options are Executive, Gunrunning, Biker and Nightclub owner (Image via YouTube/MrBossFTW)

Players can choose any one of the options to get started. Out of the $4 million, players must spend at least $3 million, and they get to keep the rest. Choices must be made carefully as $4 million may seem a lot, but it gets over quickly.

Side Activities

Once players have finished their Career-Builder selections in GTA Online, they can hop into public lobbies after a quick tutorial. To start off, players can do a few quick things to get even more money.

Treasure Hunt

An email will be sent to players' phones once they begin their Grand Theft Auto Online journey. This email will showcase a black and white image of a random location on the map. Visiting the location will trigger a treasure hunt in which players must locate and solve clues to get the treasure (Double-Action Revolver). A small target of 50 headshots should be completed to earn an extra $250,000.

Hunt down the Los Santos Slasher

The Los Santos Slasher hunt also follows a similar mechanic as above. Find all five clues to lure the Slasher out of hiding. Once he tries to attack, kill him and get the Navy Revolver and $50,000. Additionally, players can complete another headshot challenge with this weapon to earn $200,000.

Maude Bounty Targets

Players will also get an email from Maude Eccles. She needs five bounty targets, dead or alive. Dead ones will fetch $5000, and capturing the targets alive will net a profit of $10,000. After completing the challenge, the location of a treasure chest housing the Stone Hatchet will be revealed. Completing another small target will add $250,000 to the Maze Bank Account.

Similarly, there are many more side missions and collectibles in the game that net a huge amount of profit. Business battles are also a good way to earn extra money. They occur every 20-30 minutes in GTA Online and are freemode events.

Keeping an eye on the bonus missions each week also helps.

Businesses

There are many businesses to choose from in GTA Online, and players can find themselves getting utterly confused. The game doesn't exactly teach new players anything and leaves everything to be discovered and self-taught.

Businesses should always be bought with the playstyle in mind. Some businesses are profitable and easy for solo players. Then there are some which let players earn big when managed by a team. A good example for a solo business is the CEO office and Cargo Warehouse. Similarly, a team of players can help make a lot of money from the Bunker.

Edited by Shaheen Banu