5 most important tips for GTA Online solo beginners in next-gen edition

GTA Online next-gen is finally out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Gamers, both new and old, can't get enough of it. Beginners playing this game for the first time may find it intimidating as the game does not guide players at all.

With Los Santos and Blaine County having so much to offer, beginners are often confused about the start. This article serves as a guide for beginners to get a good start.

GTA Online next-gen solo beginners guide

5) Give character creation enough time

Spending time on the character creator menu pays off in the long run (Image via Reddit/jackchrist)

While creating a character in GTA Online, gamers are presented with many options. The appearance section of the character creator is very important, as gamers will be spending most of their time looking at the character. Regretting the choices made on this menu will cost a lot to rewrite later.

Lifestyle choices are also a part of the character creator, and they lay out how a gamer's character leads life every day. Although these choices do not have a grave impact on the gameplay, they somewhat alter the stats.

4) What to do first?

GTA Online offers a ton of activities (Image via Pocket-lint)

Gamers will be taken into a short tutorial once the character creator and career-builder sections are done. Once that's over, it's open season in Los Santos. Gamers can now do whatever they wish to.

Firstly, gamers will need lots of money to survive in this crime-ridden and cutthroat city. There are a couple of treasure hunts and bounty missions, which pay out a lot of cash.

Once those are out of the way, players can invest in a garage to store their vehicles. Getting a small one to start with is advisable. However, getting an apartment will take time, as buying a medium or small house is of no use. They do not have a heist prep room and are a waste of money.

3) Leveling up and making money

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.



Out now: Prepare for an out-of-body experience...Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 Prepare for an out-of-body experience... Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract. Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/IXfWmbsQpH

The game features a lot of missions. Contact missions are ones that players do for a certain named NPC like Martin Madrazo, Gerald, Trevor, Simeon, etc. These missions are also level locked, and to begin, players will have to start small.

But by level ten, most of them should be unlocked. There are certain missions players can grind to make maximum GTA $ and RP.

Alternatively, players can engage in free mode events like Business Battles to get a little variety. Delivering cars requested by Simeon can also be fun. Selling cars off the street is also a good way to make quick cash.

2) Weapons and Gear

A great lesson for new players in this game is that "one needs money to make more money." This implies that spending an amount of assets will help gamers earn more money.

Weapons and armor are given necessity in this criminally infested city. But there are loads of weapons to choose from, and gamers should be careful before blindly splurging all their hard-earned GTA $.

Gamers will also need a specific set of vehicles to make their lives easier. To start with, the "Duke O'Death" or "Armored Kuruma" is a great option. The Buzzard Attack Chopper is also a valuable tool to travel quickly and safely.

1) Griefers

Griefers are everywhere and beginners should try and avoid them (Image via Deviant Art)

GTA Online lobbies house all kinds of players. There are good gamers who help out the new folk and help them get settled in. Car fanatics are always too busy with their cars and hardly seem to care about anything else.

Some grinders love to keep to themselves and try to make the most money possible. Then there are the griefers. These are players who solely aim to ruin the experience for other players.

They can often be seen constantly killing players who aren't even trying to fight back. Sadly, they have no rules for new players and will go for anything that moves. These players are best avoided. But if GTA beginners find themselves being killed repeatedly, they do have a few options.

Vote kicking them is an option that can work out if enough players in the lobby vote for their removal. Going into passive mode is another, but this might interfere with some activities. Then there's also the option to find a new session.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha